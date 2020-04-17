Vegan pizza is delicious! But there are a few tricks to perfecting it that will have you forgetting all about its cheesy brother. The first rule to having delicious vegan pizza is to focus on your crust! And that's all you really need to know for perfecting the perfect vegan pizza for Friday's Pizza Night. It's the ultimate pizza, with perfect crust and toppings to make you go back for seconds and thirds. Now pass me another slice! Thank goodness it's Friday!

Healthy Vegan Pizza Topped with Fresh Vegetables Prep Time: 19 hours

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 19 hours 10 minutes Makes 3 pizzas Ingredients 3 3/4 cups wholewheat flour 500g

3 3/4 cups all-purpose flour plus more for shaping the dough

3 cups of filtered water

4 teaspoons fine sea salt

1/2 teaspoon active dry yeast

1 can tomato sauce 400g

6 garlic cloves finely chopped

Salt and pepper

1 zucchini thinly sliced

10-12 white cap mushrooms thinly sliced

1 punnet cherry tomatoes 300g

1 small red onion thinly sliced

1/2 cup cooked chickpeas 1/2 can

More salt and pepper

Pinch pizza seasoning or red pepper flakes

Fresh basil leaves Instructions To prepare the dough: whisk whole wheat flour, all-purpose flour, salt, and yeast in a large mixing bowl. Gradually add 3 cups of water while stirring with a wooden spoon. Stir until well incorporated. Knead dough gently with your hands to bring it together and form into a rough ball. Transfer to a large clean bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and let the dough rise at room temperature in a draft-free area until its surface is covered with tiny bubbles, and the dough has doubled in size, approx. 18-24 hours. Transfer dough to a floured work surface and gently shape it into a rough rectangle. Divide into three equal portions and mold portions gently into a ball. Dust dough balls with flour, and cover with plastic wrap until ready to use. Preheat oven to 460F. Dust dough and pizza stone generously with flour. Place dough on the pizza stone and work the dough into a round disk approx. 10-12 inches. In a bowl add tomato sauce, garlic, salt, and pepper. Mix to combine. Then paint the sauce over the pizza dough leaving approx. 1 inch for the crust. Decorate pizza with chopped zucchini, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, and red onion. Crack with salt and pepper and place in the oven to cook for approx. 10-12 minutes, or until the bottom of the crust is crisp and the top is blistered. Remove from oven and sprinkle with chickpeas, more salt, and pepper, a pinch of pizza seasoning and fresh basil leaves. Cut into 8 slices and serve. Continue Step 3-5 for the remaining two pizza dough balls.

Notes:

Note: Pizza dough can be made 3 days ahead. Slice dough into 3 separate dough balls and wrap each dough ball separately in plastic wrap to chill. Let rest at room temperature covered with plastic wrap for 2–3 hours before using.