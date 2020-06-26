At this point, it's no secret we love Lizzo's vegan recipes on TikTok. She has been showing us how to whip up some delicious vegan comfort food, and revealed on her latest TikTok how being plant-based and vegan has been pretty easy.

Lizzo has a whopping 8.7 million fans on TikTok and every one of them is loving her the nonstop recipes and fun tricks in the kitchen. She said, “so being plant-based and vegan has been pretty easy except for when I am hungover. I used to crave cheesy eggs, so here is my substitute for cravings when you’re hungover.”

Lizzo whips up her vegan version of cheesy eggs with JUST Egg, a black bean and corn mixture, vegan pepper jack cheese then seasoned with smoked paprika, salt, and pepper. She said in a past video, "I add spinach to make me feel better about all the oil I'm consuming." To accompany the eggs is a side of vegan bacon cooked with maple syrup to make it taste like the real deal.

@lizzo Might do a what I eat in a day vid because I feel like us fat queens need to represent ♬ original sound - lizzo

Lizzo is a great example of how you can "veganize" all your favorite foods. Along with her vegan scramble, she has nailed vegan recipes for a Spicy McChick'n Sandwich, Ice Cream Bread with Dairy-Free Ben and Jerry's and Jamaican "Beef" Patties.

Lizzo shows us how delicious vegan food can be, especially when you get creative with the recipes. It's hard not to love vegan food when you transform your favorite classic dishes like she does! We love the fact that Lizzo is vegan and her recent post on her workouts and her body goals was inspiring.