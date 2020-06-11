Singing sensation and flutist Lizzo has been keeping us entertained amidst the endless hours at home by sharing fun videos from her kitchen of her cooking up vegan meals on TikTok, and we’re loving all of her dishes. Now she claps back against body shamers with a workout video and narration that is totally great and could be in one of her songs:

"So I've been working out consistently for the past five years. And it might come as a surprise to y'all that I’m not working out to have your ideal body type, I’m working out to have my ideal body type. And you know what type that is? None of your f**king business, because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job and I stay on my job,”

"So next time you want to come to somebody and judge them, whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald's, or workout or not workout, how about you look at your own f**king self and worry about your own self, because health is not just determined by what you look like on the outside but who you are on the inside. So how about you look at your own self and a lot of yall have to a f**king cleanse for your insides. Namastay. Have a great day.

As she says this, we watch her on her deck doing strength training with a hand weight and on her stationary bike, pedaling and Lizzo shows off her curves in a bathing suit, to be strong and beautiful, just as she says. Her nearly 4 million viewers are loving it.

Check Out Lizzo's Amazing Vegan Recipes

First, there was her plant-based riff on McDonald’s Spicy McChicken Sandwich Then came vegan Jamaican “beef” patties). Now, we’re getting hungry just watching her whip up her latest plant-based meal, this time with a cameo from one of our favorite vegan staples, the amazingly real taste JUST Egg formula. “Hey, so I’m eating my feelings because the world continues to let me down. So I’m making some biscuits right here.”

Lizzo narrates the start of a recent cooking tutorial. In the video, she spikes her batter with some jalapeños and what appears to be vegan shredded cheddar cheese, along with some veggie sausage and some JUST Egg to give the biscuits delicious texture and eggy flavor. To accompany these savory, sausage-stuffed biscuits, Lizzo makes fried oyster mushroom, which also features JUST egg in the batter to help transform the mushrooms into a crispy, crunchy chicken leg-inspired marvel. Lest you think carbs and shrooms were all that was on Lizzo’s plate, the singer rounded out the meal with a simple spinach salad with strawberries, tomato, and onion with a squeeze of lime and olive oil. “After everything came out it tasted delicious, listen to this crunch!,” she says as she exhales and emphatically adds, “boy, stop.” Watch the full video below.

We’re looking forward to taking a stab at this recipe on our own, but for the time being, we think we’ll be popping some new JUST Folded into our toaster, plopping these plant-based eggs on toast, adding hot sauce, and calling it a night.