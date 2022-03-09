Portland, Oregon is celebrated as one of the most vegan-friendly places in the entire country. With more than 50 all-vegan eateries and even more plant-leaning restaurants in the city, there's a place to match every craving.

We’ve featured some of the best restaurants to eat vegan and plant-based in Portland previously, but here are five more incredible spots where you can find the best vegan global cuisine in the state. From Sri Lankan food to South American eats, you're sure to enjoy these delicious, unique plant-based restaurants.

Calling All: Look no further for the best plant-based Vietnamese food outside of the Southeast Asian country than Mama Dut. Thuy Pham, who immigrated to the U.S. from Vietnam, opened up her vegan Vietnamese restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her food has become so popular in such a short time that she’s already expanding and opening a second location.

Plant Yourself: Inside is just a tiny takeaway counter. There are a few seats outdoors so avoid peak hours in order to dine on-site. Otherwise, order your food to-go and enjoy in a nearby park.

Order to Share: Bao buns for everyone! Order a few to start so you can taste all the fillings including the chick’n fried oyster mushroom, jackfruit pork, and Peking soy duck.

Don’t Miss: The butterfly pea lemonade sparkles and tastes just as gorgeous as it looks being served in an eco-conscious glass container.

Leave Room For: It’s essentially a crime to eat Vietnamese food and not have a Banh Mi. Mama Dut offers three versions (jackfruit pork, chick’n fried oyster mushroom, and plant-based fish) that are decked out in toppings

Address: 1414 SE Morrison S, Portland, OR 97214

Calling All: Those who are craving vegan versions of traditional food from the Andes Region of South America.

Plant Yourself: The sidewalk dining is a great choice as it’s set in a lively area for great people watching while you enjoy your meal outdoors.

Order to Share: Empanadas are the best way to start a South American meal. They’re large enough to share. The baked empanada is filled with soy crumble, onion, mushroom, and raisins and the fried one has mozzarella, onion, chive, and sundried tomatoes. Choose your a dipping salsa: The ají verde and ají amarillo are both delicious.

Don’t Miss: Rounds of pisco sours — without the egg! Go for the infused pisco flight to try all the flavor combinations — apple and cinnamon, cinnamon and clove, cranberry and apple, and vanilla and earl grey.

Leave Room For: Decadent vegan desserts including vegan flan and passion fruit cheesecake.

Address: 404 NE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97232

Calling All: Prepare yourself for the best meal of your life and enjoy authentic vegan versions of staple dim sum dishes and plates from Korea, China, Taiwan, The Philippines, and more.

Plant Yourself: This is a takeout and delivery only spot and they do not currently have dine-in or table service, so plan to get takeaway or delivery to your hotel.

Order to Share: Everything on the dim sum menu is shareable. Start with Bawan Buns — Taiwanese street food of steamed tapioca bunny-shaped dumplings filled with bamboo shoot, shiitake mushroom, and vegan pork. The Hong You Chao Shou (Chili Oil Wontons) are delicious and are filled with vegan pork belly and vegan beef in the house chili oil.

Don’t Miss: For a main, order the Kimchi-jjigae. This traditional sour Korean Kimchi Stew contains onions, seaweed, vegan pork belly, and OTA tofu. It’s spicy and savory and really hits the spot.

Leave Room For: If you love the kimchi at Jade Rabbit you’ll be thrilled to learn you can buy some to take home. The house-made kimchi has napa cabbage, daikon, green onion, chives, ginger, garlic, and gochugaru Korean chili.

Address: 1517 SE 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97214

Calling All: If you love Sri Lankan food, you’ll be overjoyed to find that the only Sri Lankan restaurant in Portland is fully vegan. It’s also a cooperative and BIPOC worker-owned with over half the team having Sri Lankan heritage, making for an authentic dining experience.

Plant Yourself: Grab a table on the cozy wooden front porch.

Order to Share: Mirisata loosely translates from Sinhala to "spicy curry,” but don’t worry, not everything has a heavy dose of heat. Get an order of gluten, soy, and nut-free Parippu Vada for the table. It comes with four fritters stuffed with split pigeon peas, chilies, and spices.

Don’t Miss: Go on the weekend to take advantage of the special Rice & Curry menu. The plate includes three vegetable curries that rotate weekly: dahl, Kaha bath (yellow rice), papadum lentil flour crackers, and sambals.

Leave Room For: Watalappan is a cardamom, cashew, and coconut custard that you absolutely must try.

Address: 2420 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR 97214

Calling All: If you love Indian food, this is where you’ll find a wide variety of plant-based options.

Plant Yourself: Choose from indoor or outdoor seating. Inside is much cozier and less noisy since the outdoor tables are on a main road.

Order to Share: Start off your meal with an order of tofu 'paneer’ samosas to share and enjoy with tomato chutney and coconut yogurt. An order comes with two so go ahead and order the gluten-free pakora stuffed with broccoli and cauliflower and served with tamarind chutney.

Don’t Miss: The jackfruit vindaloo bowl is an excellent gluten-free choice that is spicy and flavorful. Order the small so you can enjoy two mains. For your second curry go for the kale saag tofu paneer bowl.

Leave Room For: Enjoy a side of black-eyed pea korma for a small portion of something hearty and sweet.

Address: 28 NE 28th Ave and 906 N Fremont St, Portland, OR 97227

