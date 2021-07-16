If you think going plant-based or vegan and giving up meat and dairy for your health and the planet means never tasting your favorite foods in the dairy or meat categories again, you would be wrong. There are so many plant-based substitutes on the market, from non-dairy ice cream to cheese alternatives–even vegan bacon–that will satisfy your tastebuds without compromising your decision to eat healthier. Meanwhile, for every plant-based meal you have, you help lower the impact your dietary choices make on climate change.

Here are the latest plant-based products to add to your grocery list or cart, that can make your decision to go plant-based easier and more satisfying right now. Check out the favorite plant-based products of the week from the editors of The Beet, and share yours on The Beet's Facebook page. We all want to be healthy and plant-based together. What's your pick of the week? Here are ours.

Lucy's Favorite

Runa Clean Energy Drink with 10 Calories

I am determined to drink more water, and fill a pitcher a day and add mint, lime, and berries to get my needed 12 to 16 cups a day to stay hydrated. Still, sometimes I miss my old friend, Diet Coke, and need a hit of fun-tasting carbonated (canned) go-juice. That's where RUNA comes in. It's so much healthier than those diet soft drinks (full of aspartame, which converts to formaldehyde in your body) and RUNA has only 2 grams of sugar, yet just enough energy-boosting Guayusa leaf, harvested from the Amazon Rainforest, that you wonder how it works.

Gayusa contains polyphenols and L-Theanine, and when brewed the guayusa leaf provides sustained energy, mental clarity, and focus, according to the brand's story. Guayusa is "a super leaf that is found almost exclusively in the Amazonian forests in Ecuador. The leaf is brewed much like tea, but is not actually related to green or black tea, and has more caffeine than a cup of coffee," according to RUNA's site. Founded by Brown grads, after a trip to Ecuador, the company gives back and sources the plant exclusively from families that grow guayusa in sustainable, biodiverse forest gardens. I love the lime twist but try all the flavors. You can order it on Amazon.

Stephanie's Favorite

Forager Project Cashew Ice Cream

If you’re in NYC you probably have one concern right now: How do I cool down as fast as possible? These 90-plus degree days are coinciding well with the fact that National Ice Cream Day is fast approaching. The best way to take a break on a steaming summer day is undoubtedly ice cream.

And the best plant-based ice cream? I have to argue in favor of Forager Project’s creamy cashew-based ice creams after sampling them. Dairy-free and organic, these treats come in all of your favorite classic flavors: Bittersweet Chocolate, Mint Chip, Vanilla Bean, Salted Caramel, Cookies & Cream. I would steer anyone towards the Cookies & Cream or the Bittersweet Chocolate, my personal picks.

Better yet, serve them to your non-vegan friends because they will truly have no clue that these ice creams are made with cashew milk, coconut oil, and oat flour for an incredible plant-based option that stacks all the way up to dairy classics. Another great thing about Forager’s offerings is that they are widely accessible.

To find a retailer near you, use Forager Project's store locator.

Hailey's Favorite

MUD\WTR

During the first two months I gave up coffee, I was on the hunt for a caffeine alternative and drinking tea wasn’t fulfilling–the texture and taste do not have the richness and creaminess I love in coffee. Thankfully, I found the perfect product that satisfies my taste buds and delivers health benefits - a two-in-one.

I heard of the coffee alternative, MUD\WTR, in the past because The Beet’s old office (pre-remote work-life) had the product next to the K-cups for employees, and I always knew when someone was making a stirring up a MUD\WTR drink when I heard the buzzing of the electric frother that blends together the powdered mixture. I never tried it back then because I was addicted to coffee, one reason why I gave it up.

At the perfect time, when I was looking for an alternative, the MUD\WTR Instagram ads followed me everywhere, maybe because I was Googling coffee alternatives. The company’s beautiful Instagram piqued my interest so I had to give MUD\WTR a very over-due try and I loved it at that moment, and I still do.

Several months into my coffee-free journey, MUD\WTR is my go-to drink of choice not only for a caffeine kick but for the delicious, comforting taste, thick and creamy texture, and the health benefits of ingredients like Lion’s Mane, Chaga, Reshi, Turmeric, and Cinnamon.

The best part about MUD\WTR is that caffeine isn’t the main ingredient, whereas coffee beans (the one ingredient) are caffeinated, so you get the energy jolt you need as well as other perks, like helping to boost your immune system from the superfoods. After some research and speaking with experts on the topic of the pros and cons of coffee, I learned that the average person has more than 200 mg of caffeine from coffee every day while one cup of MUD\WTR has 30 mg and makes me feel more alert, without the coffee jitters and anxiety.

Not to mention, the taste of MUD\WTR is sweet, like a cup of hot cocoa with cinnamon. It also has an earthy and zesty aftertaste from the medicinal mushrooms and turmeric. There’s no need to add any sugar to this drink but I do like to add more hot water to the base to water down the flavors when I add too much powder (because of the excitement of course). If you’re trying to give up coffee, switch up your morning routine, or simply want a better-tasting comforting drink, I highly recommend trying MUD\WTR to experience everything you’re looking for.

To purchase MUD\WTR, visit their website.

Caitlin's Favorite

Red Clay's Spicy Everything Salt

Everything bagel seasoning has skyrocketed in popularity and after trying Red Clay's Spicy Everything Salt I understand why. Red Clay's Spicy Everything Salt is a mix of black sesame seeds, white sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dehydrated garlic, dehydrated onion, red pepper and salt. I have to admit when I first received it, I didn't know what to put it on except for avocado toast but then I caught myself using it on just about everything. If you love a spicy kick, Red Clay's Everything Salt adds a hint of heat but a ton of flavor to anything whether you add it to homemade crackers, sprinkle it on vegan ricotta toast or even mix it in a trail mix!

Red Clay is handmade in South Carolina and is best known for its killer variety of hot sauces. Along with hot sauces, they have unique salts and spices including Everything Salt, Spicy Margarita Salt and Spicy Bloody Mary Salt. What I love most about this brand is they only use minimal ingredients that are sourced and made in America. You can buy Red Clay's Spicy Everything Salt on their website here and to shop their hot sauces and other products click here.

Max's Favorite

Vive Immunity Boost Original

There is no better way to start the day. The Vive Immunity Boost shot is a nutrient-packed drink that will strengthen your immune system regardless of the reason. The brand markets this drink to help anyone whose immune system is jeopardized by weather, stress, travel, or a cold. The drink is an intense burst of vitamins packed in with fruits, flowers, and roots. I can not recommend this drink enough.

The Immunity Boost shot contains a dose of ginger, turmeric, black pepper, and apple juice to give anyone enough nutrients to really kick off the day. This is also just one of the company's many healthy juice shots. Visit the website to order any of the flavors and styles of immunity boosters. The Immunity Boost works best in the morning with breakfast, giving you a burst of energy to kick off the day in the right direction. It is an intense burst of flavor, but Vive makes it so delicious that you'll want another one right after.