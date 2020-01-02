Homemade Trail-Mix with a Sweet Twist
INGREDIENTS:
Pick and choose your favorites from each.
Raw Nuts:
- Almonds
- Cashews
- Peanuts
- Walnuts
Seeds:
- Hemp seeds
- Chia seeds
- Sunflower seeds
- Pumpkin seeds
Dried Fruit:
- Sliced and chopped dried mango
- Cranberries
- Apricots
- Plantain Chips
- Goji Berries
Fun Stuff:
- Vegan dark chocolate bits or cacao nibs
- Nonbutter popcorn
- Sprinkle of cinnamon on top of everything
- Coconut Flakes
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Combine your favorite raw nuts, seeds, dried fruit, and fun ingredients together in a bowl.
- Store in an airtight container like a mason jar.
- Enjoy!
Nutritional Notes: ½ cup serving
300 calories, 8g protein, 26g carbs, 4g fiber, 20g fat