Homemade Trail-Mix with a Sweet Twist

INGREDIENTS:

Pick and choose your favorites from each.

Raw Nuts:
  • Almonds
  • Cashews 
  • Peanuts 
  • Walnuts 
Seeds:
  • Hemp seeds 
  • Chia seeds
  • Sunflower seeds
  • Pumpkin seeds
Dried Fruit:
  • Sliced and chopped dried mango
  • Cranberries 
  • Apricots 
  • Plantain Chips
  • Goji Berries
Fun Stuff:
  • Vegan dark chocolate bits or cacao nibs
  • Nonbutter popcorn 
  • Sprinkle of cinnamon on top of everything 
  • Coconut Flakes

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Combine your favorite raw nuts, seeds, dried fruit, and fun ingredients together in a bowl.
  2. Store in an airtight container like a mason jar.
  3. Enjoy!

Nutritional Notes: ½ cup serving

300 calories, 8g protein, 26g carbs, 4g fiber, 20g fat

