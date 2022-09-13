Apple season is upon us, which means you'll need recipes to put the tangy, crisp fruit to use. Here, we rounded up seven plant-based recipes that call for apples and a sweet tooth.

Start by making our dairy-free apple parfait made with a cashew-based cream, cinnamon, maple syrup, and an array of spices. Or, savor our baked cinnamon apple oatmeal for breakfast, a healthier spin on apple pie made with all-natural ingredients.

Dig into our two types of apple crisp, one made in a microwave-safe mug that's ready in just three minutes, or our chai apple crumble with its sweet aromatic spice combination. If you're craving a granola-style sweet, make our vegan and gluten-free apple crumble bars with a thick middle layer of apple butter. Share the recipe you made with us on social so we can repost and share your masterpiece!

Since it's only the start of apple season, stay tuned for more recipes added to this list in the upcoming weeks!

Chai apple crisp loading...

1. Vegan Chai-Spiced Apple Crumble

The sweet aromatic combination of chai spice and apple with a crispy filling and crunchy topping is the perfect way to welcome fall.

Recipe: Vegan Chai-Spiced Apple Crumble

Homemade apple bars loading...

2. Vegan and Gluten-Free Apple Crumble Bars

In between the caramelized, crispy layers of oats, apples, vegan butter, walnuts, and spices is a thick layer of apple butter for a complete festive bite.

Recipe: Vegan and Gluten-Free Apple Crumble Bars

baked cinnamon apple oatmeal pie loading...

3. Baked Cinnamon Apple Oatmeal

When you're craving a cozy fall breakfast recipe, turn to this baked cinnamon apple oatmeal that tastes like a healthier version of an apple crisp or pie.

Recipe: Baked Cinnamon Apple Oatmeal

shortbread apple bars loading...

4. Chef Chloe Coscarelli’s Vegan Caramel Apple Pie Bars

Apple pie and shortbread cookies join forces in this recipe by chef Chloe Coscarelli, founder of ByChloe. Make these indulgent, gooey treats for a fall-themed dessert or for the upcoming holidays.

Recipe: Chef Chloe Coscarelli’s Vegan Caramel Apple Pie Bars

vegan apple crisp microwave loading...

5. Easy Vegan Microwave Apple Crisp in a Mug

Get ready for the Fall season with this autumnal apple crisp in a mug, microwaved or baked to perfection. If you choose to microwave the crisp, your dessert is ready in just three minutes!

Recipe: Easy Vegan Microwave Apple Crisp in a Mug

vegan apple pie parfait loading...

6. Healthier-For-You Vegan Apple Pie Parfait

If you love apple pie, enjoy a healthier version with this dairy-free parfait made with pecans, maple syrup, an array of spices, and homemade cashew cream.

Recipe: Healthier-For-You Vegan Apple Pie Parfait

Apple crumble with olive oil loading...

7. Apple Crisps with Olive Oil Crumble

We put a spin on the traditional festive apple crisp by adding a homemade olive oil crumble topping, a recipe you won't want to miss this season.

Recipe: Apple Crisps with Olive Oil Crumble Recipe