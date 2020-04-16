These Apple Crumble Bars have got to be my favorite dessert recipe I’ve made to-date! Unlike regular apple crumble, these bars have a base of ground walnuts, oats, coconut sugar, cinnamon, cardamom and vegan butter. Some are used for the crust of these bars, while the rest is saved for the golden crumble on top. In-between is a thick layer of apple butter (I used store-bought because I’m no Martha Stewart), followed by a layer of thinly sliced and spiced apples. Finally, it’s topped with that gorgeous nutty oat crumble blend and popped in the oven to bake until gooey and bubbling. The outcome is a gorgeously golden, sweet and caramelized apple crumble dish.

Apple Crumble Bars Prep Time: 25 minutes

Cook Time: 40 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour 5 minutes Servings 12 bars Ingredients For the crust/crumble topping 1 1/2 cups walnuts

2 cups gluten-free oats

1 cup coconut sugar

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground cardamom

1/4 tsp salt

2/3 cup vegan butter For the filling 3 cooking apples (pink ladies, granny smith, or Cortland)

2 tbsp maple syrup

1 tbsp gluten-free flour blend

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp ground nutmeg

1/4 tsp cardamom

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup apple butter Instructions In a food processor pulse walnuts, oats, coconut sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, cardamom, and salt until well ground. Add vegan butter, and pulse again until dough-like in texture. Preheat oven to 350F/175C. Line a baking dish with parchment paper (I used an 8x11 inch baking dish). Add 1/3 of the dough mixture to the bottom of the dish and push to make an even layer. Reserve other 2/3rds of dough for the crumble topping. Place baking dish in the oven and cook base for 10 minutes, or until lightly golden. While you're waiting for the base to cook, prepare your apple layer. Thinly slice apples and toss into mixing bowl with maple syrup, flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom, and vanilla extract. Toss gently to combine. Spread apple butter in an even layer over pre-cooked base, then arrange spiced apple slices over top in an even layer. Sprinkle remaining dough over top of apple slices in clumps. Place back in the oven to bake for another 30-40 minutes, or until golden and bubbling. Allow crumble to cool entirely (approx. 1 hour) before cutting into bars. (I cut mine into 12 squares). Nutrition Notes: Nutrition information is a rough estimate.

Calories: 319kcal | Carbohydrates: 36g | Protein: 4g | Fat: 19g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Sodium: 161mg | Potassium: 179mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 20g | Vitamin A: 485IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 44mg | Iron: 1mg