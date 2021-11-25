Vegan Chai-Spiced Apple Crumble

Sometimes making an entire pie requires more time and effort than you have. From making the dough for the crust, chilling the dough, rolling out the dough, it takes quite a bit of work, and if you're in charge of other dishes this Thanksgiving, it can be overwhelming. We've simplified things with this dessert recipe which has all the deliciousness of an apple pie minus all the extra work.

This recipe comes with its very own homemade chai spice, but you can also use this chai spice in your teas, coffees, or other baked goods! What we love about this recipe is the sweet aromatic combination of chai spice and apple that fill the kitchen, letting you know that you're in for a real treat. With a sweet, tart, spiced apple filling and a crispy, crunchy topping, you’ll definitely want to make this recipe for your next holiday get-together.

Prep Time: 20 Min

Cook Time: 30 Min

Total Time: 50 Min

Homemade Chai Spice

Servings: 6-8 People

Ingredients

2 ½ Tsp Cinnamon

½ Tsp Ground Cardamom

1 Tsp Ground Ginger

½ Tsp Ground Cloves

½ Tsp Allspice

¼ Tsp Ground Nutmeg

⅛ Tsp Black Pepper

Apple Filling

5-6 Granny Smith Apples, peeled and sliced

¼ Cup Brown Sugar

1 Tbsp Apple Cider Vinegar

2 Tbsp All-Purpose Flour

1 Tbsp Chai Spice

Crumble Topping

½ Cup All-Purpose Flour

½ Cup Brown Sugar

¼ Tsp Baking Powder

½ Cup Pecans, chopped

½ Cup Oats

1 Tsp Chai Spice

¼ Cup Vegan Butter, melted

Instructions