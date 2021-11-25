Vegan Chai-Spiced Apple Crumble
Sometimes making an entire pie requires more time and effort than you have. From making the dough for the crust, chilling the dough, rolling out the dough, it takes quite a bit of work, and if you're in charge of other dishes this Thanksgiving, it can be overwhelming. We've simplified things with this dessert recipe which has all the deliciousness of an apple pie minus all the extra work.
This recipe comes with its very own homemade chai spice, but you can also use this chai spice in your teas, coffees, or other baked goods! What we love about this recipe is the sweet aromatic combination of chai spice and apple that fill the kitchen, letting you know that you're in for a real treat. With a sweet, tart, spiced apple filling and a crispy, crunchy topping, you’ll definitely want to make this recipe for your next holiday get-together.
Prep Time: 20 Min
Cook Time: 30 Min
Total Time: 50 Min
Homemade Chai Spice
Servings: 6-8 People
Ingredients
- 2 ½ Tsp Cinnamon
- ½ Tsp Ground Cardamom
- 1 Tsp Ground Ginger
- ½ Tsp Ground Cloves
- ½ Tsp Allspice
- ¼ Tsp Ground Nutmeg
- ⅛ Tsp Black Pepper
Apple Filling
- 5-6 Granny Smith Apples, peeled and sliced
- ¼ Cup Brown Sugar
- 1 Tbsp Apple Cider Vinegar
- 2 Tbsp All-Purpose Flour
- 1 Tbsp Chai Spice
Crumble Topping
- ½ Cup All-Purpose Flour
- ½ Cup Brown Sugar
- ¼ Tsp Baking Powder
- ½ Cup Pecans, chopped
- ½ Cup Oats
- 1 Tsp Chai Spice
- ¼ Cup Vegan Butter, melted
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 375F and lightly grease a 9-inch pie dish or baking pan with oil or vegan butter. Set aside.
- To make the chai spice mixture, add all the chai spice ingredients together in a bowl. Mix until evenly combined and set aside.
- In a large bowl, add your sliced apples, brown sugar, apple cider vinegar, all-purpose flour, and chai spice. Mix until evenly combined and each apple slice is coated. Transfer your apple mixture to your pie dish and set aside.
- In a separate bowl, add your flour, brown sugar, baking powder, pecans, oats, and chai spice. Mix until evenly combined. Pour your vegan butter in and using a fork or your hands mix it all together until combined. You should end up with a crumbly mixture that holds its form when you pinch it.
- Sprinkle your crumble mixture on top of the apples and bake in the oven for 30 minutes or until the top starts to brown. Remove from the oven and let it cool for 15 minutes before cutting into it.
- Serve with some extra pecans and a scoop of ice cream. If you want to keep it a little light, swap the ice cream for some vegan whipped cream instead! Enjoy!