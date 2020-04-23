I live by the mantra that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, therefore it should be delicious as well as good for you. This Baked Cinnamon Apple Oatmeal is just that! Not only is it healthy and tasty, but it’s also extremely easy to make and perfect to meal prep with. One batch makes 9 servings, which means if you make this recipe once you have breakfast for the whole week (depending on how hefty of portions you eat).

This recipe can easily be made gluten-free if you decide to use gluten-free oats since the rest of the ingredients are naturally gluten-free. This Baked Cinnamon Apple Oatmeal keeps together once baked, but is soft, moist, and will leave the most mouth-watering aroma in your kitchen. I’m pretty sure I just found my go-to breakfast with this recipe so I hope you guys give it a try and enjoy!