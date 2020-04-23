What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Baked Cinnamon Apple Oatmeal
I live by the mantra that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, therefore it should be delicious as well as good for you. This Baked Cinnamon Apple Oatmeal is just that! Not only is it healthy and tasty, but it’s also extremely easy to make and perfect to meal prep with. One batch makes 9 servings, which means if you make this recipe once you have breakfast for the whole week (depending on how hefty of portions you eat).
This recipe can easily be made gluten-free if you decide to use gluten-free oats since the rest of the ingredients are naturally gluten-free. This Baked Cinnamon Apple Oatmeal keeps together once baked, but is soft, moist, and will leave the most mouth-watering aroma in your kitchen. I’m pretty sure I just found my go-to breakfast with this recipe so I hope you guys give it a try and enjoy!
Baked Cinnamon Apple Oatmeal
Prep Time: 15 Minutes
Cook Time: 35 Minutes
Total Time: 50 Minutes
Ingredients
- 1 ½ Cups Rolled Oats
- ¼ Cup Almond Flour
- 1 Tsp Baking Powder
- 1 ½ Tsp Cinnamon
- ¼ Tsp Nutmeg
- Pinch of Salt
- 1 1/4 Cup Apple Sauce, unsweetened
- ¼ Maple Syrup
- 1 Cup Non-Dairy Milk, unsweetened
- 1 ½ Cups Apples, peeled and chopped
- Extra Apple slices for topping (Optional)
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 350F and lightly grease an 8x8 baking pan with vegan butter.
- In a small bowl, add your oats, almond flour, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Mix until combined. Set aside.
- In a larger bowl, combine your apple sauce, maple syrup, non-dairy milk, and chopped apples. Add your dry ingredients to your wet ingredients and stir until well combined.
- Pour your mixture into your greased baking tray. Top off with some sliced apples. Bake in the oven for 35-45 minutes or until the edges become brown.
- Remove from the oven and let it cool for 10 minutes before cutting into it. Serve with some fresh apples, maple syrup, non-dairy yogurt. Enjoy!