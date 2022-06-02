Celebrate National Cheese Day on June 4th with these vegan recipes that are full of dairy-free cheese, have delicious flavors, and contain more health benefits than real dairy cheese. Studies have shown a strong connection between dairy and cancer, and just a small amount has an impact. A recent outbreak of the bacteria Listeria has recalled several dairy cheese brands and made eating it somewhat of a dangerous game, but with these dairy-free recipes, you're in the clear.

The base of dairy-free cheese is often made with cashews; which contains heart-healthy unsaturated fats, nutritional yeast; a powder that contains an abundance of healthy vitamins and minerals, and almonds; which are a good source of plant-based protein. When you eliminate animal fats like cheese from your diet, you're likely to reduce your risk of disease and lower inflammation in your body.

Take our homemade cheese sauce recipe, for example. This easy sauce can be enjoyed over nachos, in a sandwich, or as a veggie dip. When you master this recipe, you'll want to use it all summer long. Explore the rest of our vegan cheese recipes and love the taste of dairy-free cheese.

10 Dairy-Free Cheesy Recipes: Vegan Grilled Cheese, Mac & Cheese, and More

1. Spinach Grilled Cheese with Homemade Vegan Cashew Cheese

The 'cheese' in this sandwich is cashew-based, but the key ingredient to achieving the perfect texture is Tapioca Starch (also known as Tapioca Flour), which will help you achieve that cheesy stretch.

Recipe: Spinach Grilled Cheese with Homemade Vegan Cashew Cheese

2. Vegan Taco Mac & Cheese

Mac & cheese is one of those comfort classics that we all love, but even a classic dish can use a spin-off, and we’re combining the cheesy goodness of mac & cheese with the zesty flavors in tacos and making it totally vegan!

Recipe: Vegan Taco Mac & Cheese

3. Dairy-Free Nutritional Yeast Cheese Sauce

This vegan cheese sauce is made with raw cashews, non-dairy milk, nutritional yeast, garlic powder, onion powder, turmeric, smoked paprika, mustard, and salt and pepper. Most of these ingredients you probably have on hand but they are all easy pantry staples that you will use often, especially when you try this cheese sauce for the first time.

Recipe: Dairy-Free Nutritional Yeast Cheese Sauce Recipe

4. Vegan Jalapeño Grilled Cheese Sandwich

The key to making a vegan grilled cheese tastes delicious is by grilling your sandwich on very low heat. Vegan cheese tends to take a longer time to melt than its dairy counterpart, so by grilling your sandwich on low you can ensure you will be melting your cheese without burning the bread.

Recipe: Make This Vegan Grilled Cheese and Jalapeño Sandwich With Vejii

5. Vegan Cream Cheese

Looking for a cream cheese replacement for your bagel? Make this dairy-free version made with cashews! Not only is this cream cheese made from whole foods, but it also doesn’t contain high amounts of saturated fat as traditional spreads do. Saturated fat is prevalent in dairy products, which can lead to conditions like heart disease.

Recipe: Vegan Cream Cheese Recipe

6. Fig & “Goat Cheese” Crostini

Get behind this vegan "goat cheese" recipe and you'll want to use it on everything, from salads to sandwiches. This cheese is made with cashews and pistachios which are full of heart-healthy unsaturated fats.

Recipe: Fig & “Goat” Cheese Crostini Appetizer for Under ¢20 a Serving

7. Vegan Queso Fresco

Have you ever had queso fresco? This vegan version of Spanish-style cheese is creamy, smooth, and light. Before you start this recipe, prepare the nuts by soaking them overnight, or for 12 hours, to soften the texture. Sprinkle it on tacos and more.

Recipe: How to Make Vegan Cheese: Vegan Recipe + Video

8. Jessica Seinfeld's Macaroni and Cheese

Make Jessica Seinfeld's favorite macaroni and cheese recipe with cashew and almond milk for mild flavor. Seinfeld makes this recipe on repeat for her non-vegan friends, and they love it!

Recipe: Jessica Seinfeld's Vegan Mac and Cheese Recipe from Vegan at Time

9. Vegan French Onion Soup

Craving cheesy French onion soup? Make this vegan version at home and store leftovers all week long. You'll never want to have French onion soup any other way.

Recipe: Vegan French Onion Soup Recipe

10. Vegan Cheetos

Love Cheetos but trying to stick to eating healthy? Make this dairy-free version with over 7 grams of plant-based protein per serving. The coating is made primarily from nutritional yeast, which is great for two reasons – it contains a multitude of nutrients like vitamin B12, thiamine, and plant-based protein, and it’s just downright delicious!

Recipe: Vegan Cheetos with More Than 7 Grams of Plant-Based Protein

