TGI Fridays offer customers worldwide a comfortable place to unwind after a long day. The fast-casual restaurant's menu features an emphasis on American comfort food and alcoholic beverages. TGI Fridays' menu looks similar to several other prominent fast-casual restaurants originating in the United States, and the Happy Hour is unbeatable, although there are few vegan-friendly options. Luckily, we're helping you navigate the menu so that you can eat totally vegan at TGI Fridays.

Since opening its first location in New York City 54 years ago, TGI Fridays has grown into a widely recognized and beloved multinational brand. Founder Alan Stillman opened this fast-casual restaurant to provide customers with a relaxed, affordable location designed to replicate a comfortable cocktail party. Now, the chain operates approximately 870 locations across 55 countries across, with 297 storefronts spread across the United States.

Whether you want to eat healthier for the night or to pick the most planet-friendly options, TGI Fridays has some pleasant surprises on its very familiar menu.

Everything That's Vegan at TGI Fridays

Similar to other fast-casual restaurants, TGI Fridays acknowledges that their food might be subject to cross-contamination with meat and dairy ingredients.

Vegan Entrees at TGI Fridays

Beyond Meat Cheeseburger: Originally fully vegan, this plant-based burger now comes with dairy cheese. Just ask to remove the cheddar cheese and Friday sauce. This burger comes on a regular challah bun with lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, and pickles.

House Salad: Order this salad without breadsticks, croutons, and cheese, and ask for the Sesame Citrus dressing. Sometimes you can order avocado as well! This salad comes with sliced carrots, red cabbage, cucumber, and tomatoes on a bed of mixed greens.

Pasta with Tomato Marinara Sauce: Hidden on the kid's menu, this pasta is fully vegan with spaghetti noodles and tomato sauce.

Vegan-Friendly Appetizers at TGI Fridays

Chips & Salsa: This classic appetizer is an easy start to a meal or a good snack for Happy Hour.

Loaded Potato Skins: These fried potato skins can be made vegan without the ranch, sour cream, bacon, and cheddar cheese. You can request to add pickled jalapenos, green onions, salsa, black beans, and avocado.

Loaded Potato Twist: Modify these just like the loaded potato skins. With a little customization, this menu item makes a delicious meal or appetizer.

Warm Pretzel Sticks: Without the cheese sauce or butter, you can enjoy the classic TGI Fridays pretzels with mustard instead.

Plant-Based Sides at TGI Fridays

French Fries: Possible cross-contamination due to fryer oil.

Fresh Fruit: Found on the kid's menu.

Found on the kid's menu. Steamed Broccoli: Order without butter!

Dairy-Free Condiments and Add-Ons at TGI Fridays

Avocado

Ketchup

Mustard

Sesame Citrus Salad Dressing

Eating Plant-Based for Your Health

Looking to improve your diet, but you've found yourself at TGI Fridays after an exhausting week? Try to order a plant-based dish instead of a conventional burger and fries meal. Eating plant-based can help you stay healthy for decades longer than a diet filled with meat and dairy. Adopting plant-based foods into your diet can help prolong your life expectancy by over 10 years, whereas red and processed meat-heavy diets can increase the risk of mortality in several ways.

And when you are really tired, eating plant-based foods can actually increase your energy levels. Diets higher in fiber and complex carbohydrates also keep your energy level at its highest. Even professional athletes have highlighted how eating plant-based foods gives them the energy they need to train and perform at their best. So, when you find yourself at TGI Fridays, pick the menu item that will help you feel better all week!

Americans are Hungry for Vegan Burgers

Americans eat about 50 billion burgers annually, which is enough to circle the Earth 32 times every single year. There's no denying that America is burger-crazed, but recently customers are getting hungrier for plant-based alternatives to the beloved comfort food. Right now, 87.5 percent of Gen-Z consumers are worried about the environment, encouraging younger diners to order sustainable options such as the Beyond Burger or Impossible Foods patty.

TGI Fridays is one of the first major American chains to introduce the plant-based patty to its permanent menu in 2018, but several other major brands have veganized their burger menus. McDonald's is currently testing the McPlant at select locations around the US and Burger King's Impossible Whopper was established as a permanent menu item in 2019.

