We asked the editors of The Beet to share their favorite vegan recipes they rely on during the summer to serve delicious, healthy and super easy meals to guests, significant others and even if cooking for themselves.

What we came up with was a range of recipes, that also reflect our personalities and how we find our next favorite recipe. Do you use cookbooks or TikTok or your own imagination in the kitchen? Or perhaps you're a veteran chef who just has to look at a recipe and you can transform it into a vegan feast.

Your Favorite Recipe Reflects Your Personality

Take the blueberry and peach crisp, for example. Editorial Director, Lucy Danziger shared this recipe from her mother's cookbook and she made it with her own dairy-free twist. In the recipe, you'll find ways to switch up the flavor with different fruit variations, based on your preferences, and a helpful note about the difference between a crisp and a crumble.

Stephanie McClain – The Beet's Digital Managing Editor – shared her favorite frozen watermelon margarita recipe that calls for her "secret ingredient" which is a surprise from the bar cart to add to your usual tequila. Steph describes herself as a "mad scientist" in the kitchen as she made this concoction solely based on trial and error. This beverage is as refreshing as dipping into the pool on a hot summer day. Sip away in the sun and eventually, your drink will turn into a delicious slushy-like treat.

Social Media Editor, Hailey Welch (yours truly) adds three special ingredients to the Baked Feta Pasta recipe that went viral a while back on TikTok, recreated over and over by the celebs and influencers that shared their versions. This pasta with feta replaces the dairy cheese with Violife's vegan feta cheese because it has a gooey, melty consistency that complements the rest of the ingredients in the dish, and isn't as rich as the real thing (so it actually tastes better in this recipe).

The Beet's Staff Writer, Maxwell Rabb used to work at a vegetarian restaurant in his hometown of Atlanta and learned kitchen skills from their plant-loving chef. Max shared his favorite vegan macaroni and cheese salad that he describes as the "perfect summer side dish." His recipe calls for vegan mayo instead of regular mayo, and an array of spices that add a burst of flavor to each bite.

Vegan Blueberry Crisp Made With Dairy-Free Ingredients Getty Images loading...

1. Lucy's Favorite: Vegan Blueberry Crisp Made With All Dairy-Free Ingredients

"Whether you like your crisp with apples or blueberries, or a mix of berries and peaches (my personal favorite) this recipe is so versatile you will use it all summer long, then into the fall, and over and over again," says Lucy, who adapted it from her mom's traditional version.

Recipe: The Best Vegan Blueberry Crisp Made With All Dairy-Free Ingredients

Frozen Watermelon Margaritas Getty Images loading...

2. Stephanie's Favorite: Easy Frozen Watermelon Margaritas

"An easy frozen drink to make in a big batch for a picnic, this frozen margarita is sweet and refreshing, the perfect thirst-quencher on a sweaty summer day.," says Stephanie, who created this recipe from scratch in her kitchen.

Recipe: Easy Frozen Watermelon Margaritas in Under 5 Minutes

Vegan Baked Feta Pasta loading...

3. Hailey's Favorite: Viral Baked Feta Pasta with Dairy-Free Cheese

"The viral Baked Feta Pasta recipe is still my favorite thing to make vegan, but now I add a few more secret ingredients and only use Violife's vegan feta cheese instead of dairy," says Hailey, who is our Social Media Editor and edits The Beet's plant-based recipes, as well.

Recipe: Viral Baked Feta Pasta with Dairy-Free Cheese

Vegan Macaroni Salad Getty Images loading...

4. Max's Favorite: Vegan Macaroni Salad

"Whether you are meal prepping for the week or preparing a dinner party, this fully vegan version of traditional macaroni salad is an excellent side dish with just the right amount of spice," says Max Rabb, who knows what he's doing in the kitchen.

Recipe: Vegan Macaroni Salad

