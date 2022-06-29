Easy Frozen Watermelon Margaritas in Under 5 Minutes
An easy frozen drink to make in a big batch for a picnic, this frozen margarita is sweet and refreshing, the perfect thirst-quencher on a sweaty summer day. You can omit the alcohol for a delicious frosty concoction, or stick with the recipe and opt for the tequila version for happy hour. if you're bringing this drink outside, be sure to chill it in the freezer for a while so it melts into the perfect slushy-like consistency.
Frozen Watermelon Margaritas
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 3 cups of cubed watermelon, frozen (optional to freeze but will give you the best consistency)
- 4 ounces of your tequila of choice
- 1-ounce chile poblano liqueur
- 1 lime, juiced
- 2 tablespoons agave
- 1 cup ice
Instructions
- Add frozen watermelon, lime juice, agave, and ice to a blender. Blend on high until well-combined.
- Add tequila and chile poblano liquer. Pour into a container and chill in the freezer for 20 minutes. Optional: Salt the rims of your glasses and garnish with a lime wedge or jalapeno. Cheers!