An easy frozen drink to make in a big batch for a picnic, this frozen margarita is sweet and refreshing, the perfect thirst-quencher on a sweaty summer day. You can omit the alcohol for a delicious frosty concoction, or stick with the recipe and opt for the tequila version for happy hour. if you're bringing this drink outside, be sure to chill it in the freezer for a while so it melts into the perfect slushy-like consistency.

Frozen Watermelon Margaritas

Serves 4

Ingredients

3 cups of cubed watermelon, frozen (optional to freeze but will give you the best consistency)

4 ounces of your tequila of choice

1-ounce chile poblano liqueur

1 lime, juiced

2 tablespoons agave

1 cup ice

Instructions