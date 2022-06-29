Vegan Macaroni Salad
Whether you are meal prepping for the week or preparing a dinner party, this fully vegan version of traditional macaroni salad is an excellent side dish with just the right amount of spice. Using the vegan mayo of your choice (mine is Vegenaise), this creamy macaroni salad features an exciting selection of veggies bursting with flavor. The macaroni salad recipe yields an impressive bowl of food fit to feed you for a week.
This macaroni salad is also perfect for the pre-planner. Whipping together this mouthwatering side dish the night before is actually preferred. Just prepare it in the bowl that you plan to take out to the cookout and let the flavors sit overnight. Vegans and non-vegan alike will fall in love with this recipe, and nearly every time I make it, people ask me what all is in it. So, check out my favorite dish to bring to a dinner party. It might soon be yours as well.
Vegan Macaroni Salad
Serves 8
Ingredients
- 1 box of vegan elbow noodles (or cavatappi)
- 1 medium red pepper, finely diced
- 4-ounce jar of diced pimientos
- ½ cup of sliced kalamata olives
- 2 celery stalks, finely chopped
- ½ - ¼ cup of vegan mayo (Vegenaise)
- 1 large carrot, diced
- 1 tbsp of apple cider vinegar
- 2 tbsp hot sauce of choice
- 1 tbsp dijon mustard
- 1 jar of sundried tomatoes, diced
- 3 tsp of brown sugar
- Salt & Pepper to taste
- 1 tsp cayenne
- 1 tsp paprika
- 1 tsp cumin
Instructions
- Boil a large pot of water and lightly salt it. Add the noodles and cook until tender. Drain the noodles and set them aside to let cool (add olive oil to keep them from sticking together).
- Mix together the apple cider vinegar, hot sauce, dijon, Veganaise, brown sugar, and a touch of kalamata olive brine.
- In a large bowl, mix together the noodles with the sauce mix. Add paprika, cumin, and cayenne.
- Next, stir in the celery, olives, pimientos, red pepper, carrots, and sundried tomatoes. Once mixed thoroughly, add salt and pepper to taste.
- Cover in plastic wrap and store in the fridge overnight. Bring it to a potluck, or cookout, or keep it at home to feed yourself for the week!