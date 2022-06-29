Whether you are meal prepping for the week or preparing a dinner party, this fully vegan version of traditional macaroni salad is an excellent side dish with just the right amount of spice. Using the vegan mayo of your choice (mine is Vegenaise), this creamy macaroni salad features an exciting selection of veggies bursting with flavor. The macaroni salad recipe yields an impressive bowl of food fit to feed you for a week.

This macaroni salad is also perfect for the pre-planner. Whipping together this mouthwatering side dish the night before is actually preferred. Just prepare it in the bowl that you plan to take out to the cookout and let the flavors sit overnight. Vegans and non-vegan alike will fall in love with this recipe, and nearly every time I make it, people ask me what all is in it. So, check out my favorite dish to bring to a dinner party. It might soon be yours as well.

Vegan Macaroni Salad

Serves 8

Ingredients

1 box of vegan elbow noodles (or cavatappi)

1 medium red pepper, finely diced

4-ounce jar of diced pimientos

½ cup of sliced kalamata olives

2 celery stalks, finely chopped

½ - ¼ cup of vegan mayo (Vegenaise)

1 large carrot, diced

1 tbsp of apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp hot sauce of choice

1 tbsp dijon mustard

1 jar of sundried tomatoes, diced

3 tsp of brown sugar

Salt & Pepper to taste

1 tsp cayenne

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp cumin

Instructions