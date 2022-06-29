The viral Baked Feta Pasta recipe is still my favorite thing to make vegan, but now I add a few more ingredients. I’ve been making this dish for over a year now, and that says a lot for someone who never cooks. I start by mixing the cherry tomatoes in olive oil, minced garlic, chopped oregano, chili flakes, and a touch of sea salt. Then, I add two blocks of Violife’s feta cheese (this part is a MUST). See my picture below!

Vegan Baked Feta Pasta loading...

Whenever I make this dish for my mom (who’s had it with regular feta), she boasts about the taste of the dairy-free cheese and prefers it over regular feta cheese. My mom describes the taste of Violife’s vegan feta as, “creamy, softer, melty, and not as rich as regular feta.” I’ve actually tried other vegan feta brands but Violife is hands down my favorite kind and I highly recommend you try it if you make this recipe. When the two blocks of Violife’s vegan feta are surrounded by tomatoes, I bake the dish for about 20 minutes at 400F. When the 20 minutes are up, add kalamata olives to the dish and pour in some of the olive juice for extra flavor. The olives add an acidic, bold flavor, and of course, a Greek flair. Then I let it bake in the oven for another 10 minutes and cook the pasta…al dente.

After 10 minutes, I take out the dish from the oven while it’s piping hot and mix in the pasta. The creaminess is next level and the aroma from the cooked tomatoes, fresh spices, and cheesy cheese makes this dish irresistible. Whoever is upstairs when I make this dish usually comes into the kitchen and grabs a bowl. It’s usually my sister.

Vegan Feta Baked Pasta

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

2 blocks of Violife's vegan feta cheese

2 tablespoons of olive oil

2 packs of cherry tomatoes

A handful of kalamata olives

Fresh oregano

Chili flakes

Salt & pepper

Pasta

Instructions