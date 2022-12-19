Decorate your holiday dinner table with this delicious stuffed vegan Christmas wreath. This festive recipe is easy to make and only has 9 ingredients, with a creamy homemade vegan herbed ricotta stuffing made out of tofu and almond.

Vegan Christmas wreaths are great as an appetizer, snack, or side dish. Customize this recipe to include your favorite vegetables, dips, and vegan cheeses.

Vegan Christmas Wreath Ingredients

Tofu

Ground almonds

Nutritional yeast

Lemon

Garlic

Unsweetened plant milk

Mixed herbs

Salt and Pepper

Pizza dough (store-bought or homemade)

Sesame seeds, and chili powder for decorating (optional)

3 Substitutes to Make This Vegan Christmas Wreath Healthier

Make your own vegan pizza dough from scratch and choose whole wheat flour. Swap whole wheat or white flour for gluten-free all-purpose flour.

Besides Herbed Vegan Ricotta, add some blanched spinach or chopped, steamed broccoli to the balls as well.

You can also sprinkle your wreath with extra veggie toppings such as bell pepper, olives, tomatoes, or onions.

Tips to Simplify Vegan Christmas Wreath

Skip making pizza dough from scratch. Use pre-rolled, store-bought pizza dough instead. You can find vegan pizza dough at Whole Foods, Wegmans and Amazon. Use hummus, vegan cream cheese, or pesto instead of homemade vegan ricotta. For an extra quick version skip forming balls, and shape pizza dough into a wreath shape. Top the wreath with vegan ricotta, hummus, vegan cream cheese, or vegan pesto.

Make the Herbed Vegan Ricotta

For the herbed vegan ricotta add tofu, almonds, nutritional yeast, lemon juice, and garlic to a food processor. Start processing, and add milk as you go, until you reach desired consistency. Add herbs and a pinch of salt and pepper, and pulse a few times to combine.

How to Assemble the Vegan Christmas Wreath

On a lightly floured surface roll out the vegan pizza dough into a large, thin rectangle. Cut the vegan pizza dough into about 2.5 inch/6.5 cm squares.

Place a small dollop of vegan ricotta into the center of each square. Pinch corners and sides together, and lightly roll into a ball. Repeat with remaining vegan dough and vegan ricotta. Save any leftover ricotta for serving.

Brush balls with plant milk or vegan butter, and sprinkle with toppings, such as sesame seeds or chili.

Arrange balls, seam side down on a parchment-lined baking tray in a circle. Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until golden brown. Brush occasionally with more milk, if the dough looks too dry.

Customize Your Vegan Christmas Wreaths

Spice up your Vegan Herb Ricotta! Add extra fresh chili, lemon zest, vegan parmesan, vegan feta, or veggie bacon.

Don’t forget to add extra grated vegan cheese between and on top of the balls as well

Use vegan butter instead of milk to brush the vegan Christmas wreath.

Serve your Vegan Christmas Wreath with your favorite vegan sauces and condiments for dipping.

Get creative with decorating your vegan Christmas wreath: place it on a bed of fresh herbs and pine branches, add ribbons and bows, and use edible gold paper or candied cranberries for extra visual interest.

Christmas Wreath with Herbed Vegan Ricotta

Serves 6-8

Prep Time: 35 mins

Baking Time: 25 mins

Ingredients

7 oz / 200 g tofu

1.7 oz / 50 g blanched, ground almonds

2 tbsp nutritional yeast

1 lemon, juiced

3 cloves of garlic

1/4-1/2 cup / 60-125 ml unsweetened plant milk

4 tbsp chopped mixed herbs

salt, pepper

1.3 lbs / 600 g pizza dough, store-bought or homemade (double the recipe)

unsweetened plant milk for brushing

sesame seeds, chili powder for decorating (optional)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 360 F/180 C. For the ricotta add tofu, almonds, nutritional yeast, lemon juice and garlic to a food processor. Start processing, and add milk as you go, until you reach desired consistency. Add herbs and a pinch of salt and pepper, and pulse a few time to combine. On a lightly floured surface roll out pizza dough into a large, thin rectangle. Cut into about 2.5 inch/6.5 cm squares. Place a small dollop of ricotta into the center of each square. Pinch corners and sides together, and lightly roll into a ball. Repeat with remaining dough and ricotta. Save any leftover ricotta for serving. Brush balls with plant milk, and sprinkle with sesame seeds or chili, if you want. Arrange balls, seam side down on a parchment-lined baking tray in a circle. Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until golden brown. Brush occasionally with more milk, if the dough looks too dry. Serve immediately or at room temperature with leftover ricotta for dipping.

