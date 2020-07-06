This meal plan will provide you with a sufficient amount of nutrients, both macros and micros, which is awesome! Still, most people would benefit from taking both a vitamin D and vitamin B12, since those are harder to get from diet alone.

I recommend picking up a Vitamin D3 (1000 to 2000 IU) + a B12 (500-to 1000 mcg). These are two nutrients that you will most often have to supplement on any plant-based diet.

For more on supplements, check out: