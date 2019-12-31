7 Supplements to Consider When Starting a Plant-Based Diet

We know what you’re thinking: If a plant-based diet is the pinnacle of health, why would you need to take a supplement? In an ideal world, we’d all nosh on a perfectly nourishing, nutrient-rich diet well-suited for our needs on the daily. But because different life stages (hello, adolescence, pregnancy and post-menopause) have varying energy and nutrition requirements, there are certain instances when supplements are, in fact, vital.

And if you’re following a plant-based diet, there’s no hiding the fact that there are several major food groups (meat, poultry, eggs, fish, seafood, dairy) that you won’t be consuming on a regular basis, which means you’ll miss out on certain vitamins and minerals.

As a clinical nutritionist, I generally recommend that all my adult clients, no matter their dietary plan, age or sex, take a regular multivitamin-mineral supplement. That’s primarily because today’s modern farming practices, which successfully provide food for millions around the globe, often resort to using harsh chemicals and overproduction techniques that deplete the topsoil—and leave our plant foods (both conventional and organic) not nearly as nutrient-dense as in the time of our great-grandparents.

Add to that the fact that researchers estimate 50 percent of the world’s population is deemed vitamin D-insufficient, and that humans have less exposure to sunlight and dirt than in any prior century, and we’re coming up short.

A good quality supplement taken daily—or at least a few days per week—can help you bridge the gap to achieving your personal health and wellness goals, without a ton of effort.

Here are the seven primary nutrients to supplement on a plant-based diet: Read on for more about what to take depending on your life stage.

Note: As some supplements may interact with certain medications, check with your doctor first before starting any new supplement regimen.