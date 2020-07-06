Sleep is the unsung hero of your diet. When you sleep the hormones that regulate hunger—ghrelin and leptin—are impacted. Think of ghrelin is the gremlin since it drives appetite up. Whereas leptin is the hero, since it works as an appetite queller, and calms hunger down.

When you’re sleep-deprived, ghrelin spikes, while leptin levels dip, so you feel hungrier the next day. Move your bedtime to before midnight, even if it means waking up earlier for a few days as you reset your clock. You’ll have diet success and get your beauty sleep.

