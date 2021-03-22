The Vegan Keto Diet Meal Plan: Day 7

Go ahead and give yourself a pat on the back for starting the last day of your first week on the keto plant-based meal plan (two weeks to go). At this point, we would love to hear from you about how it's going (via email at info@thebeet.com or direct message us on Insta) and we will reply within one day. Tell us how you're feeling, what we can help you with, your favorite recipes, or simply say hi and let us know you're sticking to the plan! We will support you in every way possible and help you achieve your goals as a team.

Today's meal plan starts the same as day one, with a fat coffee, then enjoy a fresh Italian-style salad for lunch for all-day energy and that "I feel alive" rush, and end the day with a green goddess power bowl with a base of spinach high in iron, an important mineral if you feel tired which is normal when you start new eating habits. (If this happens, boost energy with more keto-friendly snacks like nuts and seeds.) You have already come so far and the next two weeks will get easier from here!