Some diets ask you to give up your coffee and caffeine habit. Not this one! You start your day with what is called a Fat Coffee, which is essentially your favorite coffee drink, sans the sugar, but with an added splash of coconut and MCT oil to make your morning cup of joe keto-friendly and filling for hours. The oils will not only help your body start to get into ketosis, but will add important brain fuel so you can focus all morning.

Fat Keto Coffee 1 serving Ingredients 1 ½ TBSP coconut oil

1 ½ TBSP MCT oil

8 oz black coffee

Pinch of Sea salt Instructions Stir in the coconut oil and MCT oil into the hot coffee until combined. Top with sea salt Serve warm

Nutritional Info (per serving):

Calories: 326 Protein: 0g Fat: 35g Net Carbs: 0g Fiber: 0g Sugar: 0g Sodium: 286 mg