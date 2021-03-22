This fresh, light salad can easily transport you to the Mediterranean, the Aegean, or at least put you in a better mood. It may make you nostalgic for summer lunches by the sea. This salad has a mix of Greek-inspired ingredients like Kalamata olives, diced cumbers, and pressed tofu, which has a similar consistency to feta cheese. Dream of vacationing on the Greek Islands on the Italian Riviera with every delicious bite and feel even better about your decision to eat healthier.

Italian Summer Salad 1 Serving Ingredients ½ head romaine lettuce, torn into small pieces

¼ cup red onion, sliced

½ cup cucumber, diced

15 kalamata olives

2 small Campari tomatoes, diced and seeded

½ cup tofu, pressed, drained and crumbled For the Dressing 1 TBSP olive oil

1 TBSP red wine vinegar

3 cloves garlic, minced

¼ black pepper Instructions In a small bowl, mix together olive oil, red wine vinegar, garlic and pepper. Set aside In a larger bowl combine romaine lettuce, red onion, cucumber, olives, tomatoes and tofu, Pour in dressing and toss salad well. Serve

Nutritional Info (per serving):

Calories: 674 Protein:14g Fat: 59g Net Carbs: 13g Fiber: 2g Sugar: 4g Sodium: 1591 mg