Eating a power bowl full of fresh vegetables, almond butter, and avocado is an easy way to load up on fiber, protein, and healthy fats. This recipe combines a variety of vegetables from the rainbow with melted almond butter, which may seem like an unusual pairing at first, but it happens to be the perfect combination of sweet and savory (you love cold sesame noodles). This is a great post-workout meal since it's full of energy to give you that 'brought back to life" moment as the nutrients boost your energy, lift your mood, and help your muscles recover.

Green Goddess Power Bowl 1 Serving Ingredients 2 cups spinach

4 spears broccolini

⅓ cup riced cauliflower, thawed

2 TBSP shredded carrots

1 TBSP avocado oil

1 TBSP cilantro, diced

½ avocado, pitted and sliced

1 TBSP almond butter, melted

⅛ tsp salt

⅛ tsp pepper Instructions Add the spinach to a medium-size serving bowl Place a saute pan over medium/high heat. Pour avocado oil in the pan and saute the broccolini for 2-3 minutes, season with salt and pepper and remove. Add on top of spinach. Add cauliflower rice to the pan and cook for another 3 minutes. Remove and add to the bowl of spinach and broccolini. Next add the raw ingredients, carrots and avocado. Drizzle with almond butter on top and serve.

Nutritional Info (per serving):

Calories: 571 Protein:9g Fat:51g Net Carbs:19g Fiber:11g Sugar: 4g Sodium: 380 mg