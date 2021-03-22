The Vegan Keto Diet Meal Plan: Day 6

Welcome to another day of flavorful vegan keto recipes, and some helpful repeat meals, which are an easy way to use up your leftover ingredients and save time on prepping veggies. Your first meal of the day is a citrus berry smoothie, a refreshing start to your morning, which will make you feel like you're sipping your breakfast drink somewhere tropical. For lunch, enjoy cauliflower covered in zesty spices and dipped in a vegan ranch dressing, a dairy-free version of this crowd-pleasing condiment. For dinner, enjoy 'slices' of healthy vegan pizza with almond ricotta, a smooth and savory vegan cheese. On that note, set the table and grab your fork!

