This is one of my very favorite recipes on this diet plan because cauliflower covered in creamy ranch, topped with sliced avocado, and wrapped in buttery lettuce manages to be both a light and filling meal at the same time, with an incredibly fresh flavor combination. This recipe also calls for fresh spices like curry powder, garlic, and salt and pepper to taste. It's the perfect diet-friendly lunch– yet tastes like a delicious reward.

Roasted Cauliflower Lettuce Boats 1 Serving Ingredients ½ head cauliflower, chopped and washed

1 TBSP avocado oil

½ tsp garlic, minced

1 TBSP curry powder

1/4 tsp salt

¼ tsp pepper

½ head butter lettuce leaves removed, washed and dried

1 ripe avocado, sliced

4 TBSP cashews

2 TBSP vegan ranch dressing Instructions Preheat oven to 425 Grease a cookie sheet with cooking spray and place cauliflower florets on the sheet and toss with avocado oil. Sprinkle florets with garlic, curry powder, salt and pepper Roast in the oven for 20-22 minutes or until the tops of florets are slightly browned. Remove from oven and allow to cool for 5-7 minutes Place a scoop of florets into a butter lettuce cup along with the sliced avocado. Sprinkle with cashews and ranch dressing

Nutritional Info (per serving):

Calories: 596 Protein: 11g Fat: 49g Net Carbs:14g Fiber: 17g Sugar: 7g Sodium: 816 mg