Just because you're on a diet doesn't mean you have to give up your favorite foods. On the vegan keto plan, you can still enjoy classic comforts like pizza with the easy swap of healthier, low-calorie ingredients that taste delicious. In this recipe, you'll use zucchini instead of dough and almond ricotta cheese instead of dairy and feel better about your choice since regular pizza can cause your body to feel bloated and inflamed. If you're cooking for friends and neighbors just double the recipe so they can enjoy this delicious version of a vegetable pizza. Chances are they will want to join in on this journey with you.

Carb Free Pizza Boats 1 Serving Ingredients 1 medium zucchini

2 cloves garlic, minced

3 TBSP olive oil

1 cup spinach

1/2 cup low sugar marinara sauce

1 cup almond ricotta cheese Instructions Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Wash and cut zucchini halfway length-wise. Scoop out seeds and discard Place zucchini (hollow side up) on a cookie sheet lined with aluminum foil. In a small skillet over medium/high heat pour in olive oil and garlic for 1-2 minutes or until fragrant. Add in spinach and wilt. Add garlic mixture to the center of each zucchini boat. Top evenly with marinara sauce and almond ricotta cheese. Bake for 20-25 minutes until the cheese is melted and zucchini is cooked thoroughly.

Nutritional Info (per serving):

Calorie: 550 Protein: 19g Fat: 42g Net Carbs: 20g Fiber: 5g Sugar: 5g Sodium:110mg