The Vegan Keto Diet Breakfast: Citrus Berry Smoothie Recipe
A blueberry smoothie loaded with antioxidants is not only weight-loss-friendly but can help your body strengthen your immune system and stay healthy. This recipe is high in plant-based protein and healthy fats like vanilla vegan protein powder, chia seeds, and coconut oil blended together with almond milk, a healthy source of B12. Are you running to grab your blender yet? We are!
Citrus Berry Smoothie
1 Serving
Ingredients
- 1 cup unsweetened almond milk
- 2 TBSP coconut oil, melted
- 1 scoop vanilla vegan protein powder
- 1/2 cup frozen blueberries
- 2 teaspoon chia seeds
- ¼ lemon diced (with the peel on but remove seeds)
- A handful of ice cubes
Instructions
- Place almond milk, coconut oil, protein powder, blueberries, chia seeds and lemon in a high-powered blender. Blend well
- Add ice and blend again until combined.
Nutritional Info (per serving):
Calories: 443 Protein: 18g Fat: 34g Net Carbs: 12g Fiber: 5g Sugar: 7g Sodium: 352 mg