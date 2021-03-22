A blueberry smoothie loaded with antioxidants is not only weight-loss-friendly but can help your body strengthen your immune system and stay healthy. This recipe is high in plant-based protein and healthy fats like vanilla vegan protein powder, chia seeds, and coconut oil blended together with almond milk, a healthy source of B12. Are you running to grab your blender yet? We are!

Citrus Berry Smoothie 1 Serving Ingredients 1 cup unsweetened almond milk

2 TBSP coconut oil, melted

1 scoop vanilla vegan protein powder

1/2 cup frozen blueberries

2 teaspoon chia seeds

¼ lemon diced (with the peel on but remove seeds)

A handful of ice cubes Instructions Place almond milk, coconut oil, protein powder, blueberries, chia seeds and lemon in a high-powered blender. Blend well Add ice and blend again until combined.

Nutritional Info (per serving):

Calories: 443 Protein: 18g Fat: 34g Net Carbs: 12g Fiber: 5g Sugar: 7g Sodium: 352 mg