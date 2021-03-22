The Vegan Keto Diet Meal Plan: Day 5

Today is the first day when you repeat meals from a previous day, for convenience sake and to avoid wasting leftover ingredients. This almond joy oatmeal is super satiating because oats are full of fiber and keep your blood sugar steady for hours. (They're also an easy pantry staple that you should keep on hand.) Oats are a diet MVP: filling, affordable, and easy to create into a savory or sweet dish, depending on whether you add hemp hearts or fresh coconut flakes. The mushroom burger and kale stir fry are also on your menu today, a delicious twist on your new favorite healthy leafy greens and nutritious vegetables.

