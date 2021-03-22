On the plant-based version of a keto diet, you can still enjoy a burger, but with the swap of portabello mushroom for meat. The flat, soft, circular fungi (yes, that's what 'shrooms are) makes for a great plant-based patty, because these mushrooms are sturdy and flat, so you can smother veganaise and avocado mash on the top. Shockingly enough, portobello mushrooms are fully mature versions of cremini mushrooms, so use whichever you like. Add broccoli sprouts which are incredibly nutritious and high in fiber, with 4 grams per 3 oz. Pack on the healthy toppings and chow down.

Mushroom Avo Burger 1 Serving Ingredients 1 large Portabella Mushrooms destemmed and wiped clean

1 TBSP avocado oil

1 Avocado, mashed

2 TBSP veganaise

1/2 TBSP lime juice

¼ tsp cumin, ground

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

½ cup broccoli sprouts Instructions Preheat the oven to 400. Brush the tops of the mushroom with avocado oil. Place on a greased cookie sheet (top-up) and sprinkle with salt and pepper Allow to cook for 8-10 minutes and then flip over and cook for an additional 8-10 minutes. Remove from the oven. Place avocado, veganaise, lime juice and cumin in a small bowl. Stir together until well blended. Layer the avocado mixture between 2 mushrooms “buns” and top with broccoli sprouts. Serve

Nutritional Info (per serving):

Calories: 521 Protein: 2g Fat: 50g Net Carbs: 5g Fiber: 5g Sugar: 1g Sodium: 663 mg