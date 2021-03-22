If you love classic stir fry, then this recipe will probably become a new favorite. We're not taking away ingredients, but adding a splash of coconut oil to give it a butter-like consistency. Dive into a nutritious bowl of freshly sliced vegetables, savory gluten-free Tamari sauce, and crunchy kale, and chopped cashews to complete the dish. Cauliflower is a keto-friendly, low carbohydrate substitute for rice that tastes just like the real thing and will leave you feeling satisfied. Love sprouts or mushrooms? Throw them in along with any other low-carb veggies.

Kale Stir Fry 1 Serving Ingredients 2 tbsp coconut oil

2 cups frozen cauliflower rice (or pearls)

1 cup frozen stir-fry vegetables

2 tablespoons Tamari sauce (or low-sodium soy sauce)

1 cup kale, washed, destemmed and torn into small pieces

⅓ cup chopped cashews Instructions Melt coconut oil in a skillet over medium heat. Saute cauliflower, veggies and kale Cook for 2-3 minutes or until tender but still crisp. Pour in Tamari sauce and toss the vegetables for about 1 minute. Remove from the pan. Plate and top with cashews and serve

Nutritional Info (per serving):

Calories:683 Protein: 21g Fat: 48g Net Carbs: 31g Fiber:11g Sugar: 5g Sodium: 1701 mg