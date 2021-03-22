The Vegan Keto Diet Dinner: Kale Stir Fry with Cauliflower Rice Recipe
If you love classic stir fry, then this recipe will probably become a new favorite. We're not taking away ingredients, but adding a splash of coconut oil to give it a butter-like consistency. Dive into a nutritious bowl of freshly sliced vegetables, savory gluten-free Tamari sauce, and crunchy kale, and chopped cashews to complete the dish. Cauliflower is a keto-friendly, low carbohydrate substitute for rice that tastes just like the real thing and will leave you feeling satisfied. Love sprouts or mushrooms? Throw them in along with any other low-carb veggies.
Kale Stir Fry
1 Serving
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp coconut oil
- 2 cups frozen cauliflower rice (or pearls)
- 1 cup frozen stir-fry vegetables
- 2 tablespoons Tamari sauce (or low-sodium soy sauce)
- 1 cup kale, washed, destemmed and torn into small pieces
- ⅓ cup chopped cashews
Instructions
- Melt coconut oil in a skillet over medium heat. Saute cauliflower, veggies and kale
- Cook for 2-3 minutes or until tender but still crisp.
- Pour in Tamari sauce and toss the vegetables for about 1 minute.
- Remove from the pan. Plate and top with cashews and serve
Nutritional Info (per serving):
Calories:683 Protein: 21g Fat: 48g Net Carbs: 31g Fiber:11g Sugar: 5g Sodium: 1701 mg