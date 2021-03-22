Almond joy oatmeal is as delicious as it sounds: A hearty, sweet, delicious breakfast that's full of fiber, omega-3s, plant-based protein, and healthy fats–and an easy way to enjoy nutrient-dense foods. The best part is that this recipe calls for Lily's dark chocolate chips, a dairy-free, low-calorie alternative that tastes just as good, or even better than the real thing.

Almond Joy Oatmeal 1 Serving Ingredients ¼ cup flaked unsweetened coconut

1 TBSP hemp hearts

½ TBSP coconut flour

⅓ cup full-fat coconut milk (canned)

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 tsp cacao powder

1 TBSP almond butter

1 tsp lily’s dark chocolate chips

Stevia (optional) Instructions Add coconut, hemp hearts, coconut flour, water and milk into a medium-size saucepan. Bring mixture to a boil and allow to cook for 2 minutes while stirring. Remove from heat and add in vanilla, cacao powder and almond butter and stevia (optional). Sprinkle with chocolate chips and serve.

Nutritional Info (per serving):

Calories: 518 Protein: Fat: 42g Carbs: 7g Fiber: 12g Sugar: 5g Sodium: 38mg