The Vegan Keto Diet Meal Plan: Day 3

Here's day 3 of the keto plant-based plan, the smartest way to eat a low-carbohydrate, high-fat diet. After two days of eating this way, you probably realize now that plant foods contain more protein than you expected, and that fruits and vegetables are the most important part of your diet. Keep up the great work!

Today you'll grab your blender for a fruity smoothie, swap your wheat-based wrap for lettuce 'boats,' and preheat the oven to make an incredibly savory dish for dinner that will blow your mind and have you wish you discovered this pizza-style much earlier. If you're feeling more creative than ever, tomorrow's meal plan has you in for a special surprise.