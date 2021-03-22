The Vegan Keto Diet Meal Plan: Day 1

Welcome to your first day of the keto vegan meal plan, where you will discover the relative health benefits of eating a low-carbohydrate, high-fat, high-protein diet the plant-based way. This plan, created by plant-based keto expert, nutritionist Lisa Danielson, provides 41 healthy and creative recipes to immerse your taste buds into something new, and lose weight. Plan ahead with 3 weekly shopping lists, helpful nutritionist-approved tips, and live videos to help you stay on track. Join the Facebook group where you can ask us or Lisa anything.

We will be by your side to support you step by step and we would love to hear from you. As you start your first day, remember why you chose to take this journey, and enjoy the next 31 days of eating a plant-based low-carb diet to help you reach your health goals.