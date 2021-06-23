Everyone loves pasta recipes, even in the summer after a day of being active. Here, we compiled the three most popular noodle recipes that are vegan, healthier for you, delicious, and easy to make. If you love these recipes, sign up to get a plant-based Recipe of the Day newsletter. in your inbox, for more great ideas of what to make for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert.

Most Popular Noodle Recipe on The Beet: Vegan Portabello Stroganoff

This stroganoff takes the traditional beef stroganoff dish and makes it healthier. We love this recipe from The Vegan ABCs Cookbook by Lisa Dawn Angerame because she removed dairy and animal products but kept all the same flavors and seasonings. In this recipe, you will enjoy the stroganoff over curly noodles that have incredible texture. This spin on a classic dish is the perfect way to get your meat-loving friend to try a vegan recipe and by skipping the dairy, everyone will be back on the trails or tennis court without any of the usual inflammation triggered by eating the animal product.

The Second Most Popular Pasta Recipe is Mushroom Broccoli Noodles

This dish is also gluten-free! In this recipe, we use oyster mushrooms and shiitake mushrooms because they have the 'meatiest' texture and would really fool any carnivore when seasoned this special way. Whip up this meal in 30 minutes or less and serve it to your best friend who thinks they can't live without meat - they will go for seconds!

The Third Most Popular Noodle Dish is a Thai Curry Noodle Soup

This may be an unlikely noodle dish since it's a soup, but this recipe from The Plant-Based Cookbook by Ashley Madden is one of our favorites because of its unique flavor profile. Thai dishes are complementary to a plant-based diet because oftentimes tofu is the key ingredient, especially in a meatless Pad Thai. The soy-based protein contains 8 grams of protein per 100 grams of tofu to keep you fuller longer. When you take your first spoonful of the noodle soup, you'll smell and taste the sweet aroma of lemongrass, leaving your taste buds with a rich, warm lemony aftertaste.

You can't go wrong with any of these three recipes, especially when everyone can enjoy them because dietary restrictions are not a problem. Let us know which recipe is your favorite by sending @thebeet a DM or emailing us at info@thebeet.com.

Vegan Portobello Stroganoff Serves 4 Ingredients Stroganoff: 2 tbsp (30 ml) good olive oil

2 tbsp (28 g) vegan butter

4 portobello mushrooms, stems and gills removed and chopped into big chunks

1 small onion, thinly sliced into quarter moons

2 cloves garlic, pressed 2 tsp (5 g) paprika

1 tbsp (15 ml) tamari

1 tbsp (5 g) nutritional yeast

½ cup (120 ml) vegan white wine

½ cup (120 ml) plain unsweetened vegan yogurt

2 tsp (10 ml) grainy mustard Noodles ½ lb (227 g) curly noodles To Serve Fresh parsley, chopped

Fresh chives, chopped Instructions Heat a cast-iron or nonstick skillet over medium-low heat. Add the oil and butter and melt them together. Add the mushrooms, onions, garlic, and paprika. Cook, mixing around occasionally, until the mushrooms have released their moisture and have significantly reduced in size and the onions are soft, about 10 minutes. Season with tamari and nutritional yeast. Deglaze the pan with the white wine and cook until the wine is mostly absorbed about 2 minutes. Add the yogurt and mustard and mix until the sauce is uniformly creamy. In the meantime, prepare the noodles. Bring a big pot of salted water to a boil and cook the noodles according to the package instructions. Drain the noodles and put them back into the pot. Serve the noodles topped with stroganoff and a sprinkle of parsley and chives.

Reprinted with permission from The Vegan ABCs Cookbook by Lisa Dawn Angerame, Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Photo credit: Alexandra Shytsman

Mushroom & Broccolini With Noodles

Recipe developer: JD Raymundo for The Beet

Prep Time: 10 Min

Cook Time: 10 Min

Total Time: 20 Min

Servings: 4 People

Ingredients 5 oz Rice Noodles

2 Tbsp Olive Oil

2 Cups King Oyster Mushrooms, sliced lengthwise

2 Cups Shiitake Mushrooms, sliced

3 Cups Broccolini, halved

½ Tsp Salt

½ Tsp Black Pepper

1 Tsp Dried Basil, or 1 handful fresh Basil chopped

2 Stalks Green Onion, chopped For the Sauce 2 Tbsp Tamari

2 Tbsp Dark Soy Sauce, sub for more Tamari if making gluten-free

3 Tbsp Hoisin Sauce

1 Tbsp Sesame Oil

1 Tbsp Rice Wine Vinegar

1 Tbsp Agave Instructions Cook your rice noodles as directed on the package. While noodles are cooking, prepare the sauce by mixing all the ingredients into a bowl. Once noodles are cooked, drain and set aside noodles and sauce. In a large non-stick pan, heat up 2 Tbsp of oil over medium-high heat. Once hot, add your king oyster mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, and broccolini. Saute for 3-5 minutes. Add your salt, black pepper, and basil to the pan and continue to saute for 1 more minute. Add your noodles, sauce, and green onions. Stir until everything is evenly mixed and coated in the sauce. Continue to stir it around until the sauce starts to slightly thicken. Remove from the heat and garnish with more green onions and a sprinkle of sesame seeds. Enjoy!

Thai Curry Noodle Soup Makes 4–6 servings Ingredients 1 (12–14 ounce) package extra-firm organic tofu, pressed and cut into ¾-inch cubes

½ cup cashews, soaked in water for 2–3 hours

1 yellow onion, diced

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon finely grated ginger

1 Thai chili, thinly sliced (omit for less spicy)

1 large red bell pepper, deseeded and cut into thin strips

6 ounces shiitake or cremini mushrooms, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons curry powder (mild for less spicy)

2 (4-inch) pieces of lemongrass, halved lengthwise

6 cups low-sodium vegetable broth

3 cups bite-sized broccoli florets

2 nests (3.5 ounces) brown rice vermicelli noodle

2–3 tablespoons tamari

2–3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice Optional Garnishes: 1 bunch cilantro or mint, sliced scallions, siracha, sliced red pepper, enoki mushrooms Instructions While pressing the tofu and soaking the cashews, prepare all the vegetables and set them aside. In a large pot, sauté the onion with a few tablespoons of water for 5 to 7 minutes or until the onion is translucent. Add the garlic, ginger, Thai chili, red pepper, mushrooms, and curry powder and continue to sauté for another 3 to 5 minutes, adding water as needed. Add the lemongrass and vegetable broth and bring to a boil. Once boiling, reduce to a simmer and simmer, partially covered, for 10 minutes. Now, add the cubed tofu and broccoli and simmer, partially covered, for another 5 minutes until the broccoli is bright green and tender. Add the vermicelli noodles and stir. Turn the heat off and remove 1 cup of broth from the pot and transfer to a high-speed blender. Drain the cashews, discard the soaking water, and add them to the blender with the broth. Blend until completely smooth. Return the cashew blend to the pot and stir in 2 tablespoons each tamari and lime juice. Remove and discard the lemongrass stalks. Taste and adjust tamari and lime as needed. The noodles should be cooked by now. Divide the soup among bowls (use tongs to get the veggies and noodles and a ladle for the broth). Garnish as you wish! Variations: Increase the cashews to 1 cup for a creamier soup or reduce for a lighter version. Omit the cashews for a clear broth or nut-free option.

Recipe excerpted from The Plant-Based Cookbook. Copyright © 2021 by Ashley Madden. Photography by Ashley Madden. Used with permission of Skyhorse Publishing, Inc.