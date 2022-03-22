Make Sweetgreen's most popular salad recipes at home with a plant-based twist – we created vegan versions of the salad chain's original recipes, including this Super Green Goddess Salad drizzled with a homemade non-dairy cashew ranch dressing.

We also whipped up three other Sweetgreen recipes everyone will love. If you're in the mood for a warm bowl, make our Brussels + "Chicken" salad, another popular menu item at the beloved fast-casual salad bar. We also made Sweetgreen's classic Kale Cesar made completely dairy-free, and the famous Guacamole Greens with roasted tofu. Choose your favorite recipe and make it on repeat!

In this Super Green Goddess recipe, you'll need a blender, sheet pan, and to preheat your oven all before you grab the salad bowl. You'll start by making the salad dressing. Note the cashews need to be soaked for a few hours or overnight, depending on the method you choose. Once the soak time is up, the rest is a breeze. You'll blend your ingredients for the dressing, and set it aside to roast your veggies and assemble the salad. Enjoy!

For more great plant-based recipes, check out our list of 11 recipes to make for Spring.

Sweetgreen's Vegan Super Green Goddess

Serves 4

Ingredients

Ranch Dressing

1 Cup Cashews, soaked

¾ Cup Water

1 Tsp Apple Cider Vinegar

2 Tsp Garlic Powder

½ Tsp Dried Parsley

1 Tsp Dried Dill

1 Tsp Onion Powder

¼ Tsp Pepper

¼ Tsp Salt

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

2 Large Sweet Potatoes, peeled & cut into cubes

3 Tbsp Avocado Oil

1 Tsp Salt

½ Tsp Pepper

Roasted Spicy Broccoli

½ Head Broccoli, cut into florets

3 Tbsp Avocado Oil

1 Tsp Salt

½ Tsp Pepper

2 Tsp Sriracha

Salad

Black Beans, drained and rinsed

Chickpeas, drained and rinsed

Raw Carrots, shredded

Bunch of Kale, destemmed & roughly chopped

Romaine lettuce, roughly chopped

Raw Beets, thinly sliced

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 425F and line a baking pan with parchment paper. Prep your ranch dressing by adding each ingredient into a blender. Blend until smooth and set aside. In a large bowl, add your sweet potatoes with oil, salt, and pepper. Toss until evenly combined. Transfer to your baking pan, making room for roasted broccoli. In a large bowl, add your broccoli florets, oil, salt, pepper, and sriracha. Toss until evenly combined. Set aside. Bake your sweet potatoes in the oven first for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes, remove from the oven and add your broccoli to the baking pan with the sweet potatoes. Bake in the oven for an additional 20 minutes. Remove your veggies from the oven and let it cool for 15-20 minutes. Assemble your salad by adding your black beans, chickpeas, carrots, kale, lettuce, beets, roasted sweet potatoes, and roasted broccoli to a large bowl. Add your ranch dressing and toss until evenly combined. Enjoy!

Nutritionals

Calories 788 | Total Fat 22.9g | Saturated Fat 4.2g | Cholesterol 0mg | Sodium 1441mg | Total Carbohydrates 122.5g | Dietary Fiber 26.4g | Total Sugars 15.8g | Protein 30.9 | Calcium 232mg | Iron 13mg | Potassium 3012mg |