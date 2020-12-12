The season of giving is here, and you may have done most of your holiday shopping but it's always useful to have on hand a cheap and cheerful gift, whether it's for the dog walker or when you need a Hanukah gift or stocking stuffer. You can never have too many adorable, affordable gifts at the ready, and these will make your recipient think you spent a whole lot more.

Starting under $5, these gifts are the perfect thing to hand anyone who wants to be healthier, or eat plant-based and will be just the thing that lets them know you care. We've assembled 15 cruelty-free, vegan or plant-based options that are sure to bring some holiday joy to your recipient without breaking the bank.

For More Great Gift Guides and Gift Ideas from The Beet, Check Out:

15 Best Gift Ideas for the Plant-Based Athlete on Your List

15 Best Gift Ideas for the Plant-Based or Vegan Foodie On Your List

12 Best Gift Ideas for the Wellness Guru or Spiritual Seeker on Your List

15 Best Sustainable Gift Ideas or the Planet Lover on Your List

13 Gift Ideas for the Busy Parent Who's Plant-Based or Just Wants to Eat Healthy

Great Gift Ideas for $5 and Under

1. Soapiary Single Bar, $3.99

Sopiary’s vegan soaps are made with shea butter and vitamins A, C, and E—and they’re totally free of parabens, phthalates, and sulfates. Each of their differently colored soap varieties is designed for a specific skin need. For example, there’s the bamboo for hydrating, the parsley aloe for exfoliating, and the vetiver cardamom for calming.

Buy on Soapiary's website here.

2. Project 7’s Low-Sugar Golly Lollis, $4 to $5 a Bag

Candy is always welcome in a holiday stocking, and Project 7 makes giving it guilt-free with their low-sugar lollipops. Each Golly Lolli’s lollipop has only 1 gram of sugar. Plus, they don’t have any artificial colors, sweeteners or preservatives. With multiple pops in each bag, you can spread the joy, or give them all to that special someone you know with a sweet tooth.

Buy on Project 7's website here or on Amazon here.

Great Gift Ideas for $10 and Under

3. Nectar Bath Treats Holiday Bath Bomb, $9

Nectar Bath Treats’ selection of extra-large holiday bath bombs allows you to get into the spirit of the season while getting cozy at home. Take your pick between a candy cane, jolly gingerbread, sparkling snowflake, or glittering Christmas tree bath bomb—all of which are made with moisturizing sweet almond oil and detoxifying clay.

Buy on Nectar Bath Treat's website here.

4. jcoco 85% Dark Bar Trio, $9

Give the gift of Indulgent healthy dark chocolate with jcoco's 85% Dark Bar Trio, comprised of three, one-ounce chocolate bars made from 100% origin, Contamana cacao beans sourced from the Cusco valley of Peru. Low in sugar and brimming with antioxidants, you’ll love nibbling on a few bites whenever a chocolate craving strikes.

The bar comes wrapped in a chic envelope package designed by Peruvian artist Monica Reyes, and the purchase does more than just look and taste good, it does good: For every three ounces of jcoco chocolate sold, one fresh serving of food is donated to Seattle Chocolate’s food bank partners.

Buy on jcoco's website here.

For their mini-bar selection, check out their other adorable chocolate choices.

5. Evolved by Nature’s Silk-Based Hand Soap, $5.29 and Hand Sanitizer, $8

We can’t get enough of this recently launched hand soap. Buy it for your BFFs and they’ll understand your obsession. And Evolved by Nature’s new hand sanitizer is crafted from only four ingredients, and in a year where you can never wash or sanitize your hands enough, we think we’ll pick up a few bottles for gifts.

All of this company's products are free from fragrances, allergens, parabens, phthalates, and unnecessary chemicals, and are biodegradable, cruelty-free, and made in Massachusetts. If you’re feeling generous, complete the gift with this hand therapy lotion ($20), that’s a big winner in the Year of the Cracked Hand Skin.

Buy on Evolved by Nature's website here.

6. Lake & Skye’s Body Oil Mini, $10

Lake & Skye’s hydrating mini body oil comes in the brand’s signature 11 11 scent, which is described as “a musky blend of white ambers.” All you have to do is gently apply a few drops of the oil to your skin to enjoy its nourishing, soothing benefits. This sleek, travel size oil is made with sweet almond oil and apricot kernel oil.

Buy on Lake & Skye's website here.

Great Gift Ideas for $15 and Under

7. Teeccino Chicory Herbal Coffee, $10.25/11 oz bag

Teeccino’s herbal coffee is a great alternative for any coffee lovers who deal with sensitivity to caffeine and acidity. Have a look at the ingredients list and you’ll find a lovely blend of organic herbs like chicory and carob plus other fruits, nuts, and spices for flavoring. The herbal coffee is available in pumpkin spice, almond amaretto, caramel nut, and many more flavors.

Buy on Teecino's website here or on Amazon here.

8. Ocelot Market Pineapple Bottle Opener, $11

This chic bottle opener in the shape of pineapple is handmade by artisans in Bali and brings a bit of fun to every bottle opening. Available in five different color combinations, the product can be found on Ocelot Market, a curated marketplace for artisan-made products from around the globe.

Buy on Ocelot Market's website here.

9. Big Spoon Roasters Maple Cinnamon Peanut & Pecan Butter with Sea Salt, $11.95

This isn’t your average nut spread! Big Spoon Roasters’ maple cinnamon peanut and pecan butter with sea salt will have you thinking of cinnamon rolls or pecan pie, rather than ho-hum peanut butter. While surely delicious spread on bread, this is one you may want to eat straight out of the jar with a spoon.

Buy on Big Spoon Roasters website here.

10. Touchland Power Mist, $12

Staying safe and healthy has been top of mind for many this year, and toting around hand sanitizer doesn’t have to be drab. Touchland’s Power Mist is a fast-absorbing hand sanitizer that also works to moisturize and rejuvenate your skin. Extra bonus: It comes in a sleek, modern package. The Power Mist is available in a variety of fresh scents, and there’s also a fragrance-free option.

Buy on Touchland's website here.

11. Pai-Shau's Supreme Revitalizing Mask (50 ml), $14

This vegan and cruelty-free hair mask from Pai-Shau is infused with the brand’s enriching Signature Tea Complex (white tea, pu-erh tea, green tea, black tea, and rooibos). Designed to sit for just five minutes, it works to hydrate and nourish dry and damaged strands, and it’s both color and keratin safe.

Buy on Pai-Shau's website here or on Amazon here.

12. Elizabeth Grant Green Power with Hemp Seed Oil Lip Balm, $15

This elegant lip balm harnesses the power of hemp seed oil, Torricelumn (the skincare brand’s clinically tested moisturizing compound), and other healthy greens. More than just moisturizing, the protective balm is formulated to help lips look smoother and plumper, and feel firmer too.

Buy on Elizabeth Grant's website here.

Great Gift Ideas for $20 and Under

13. IQ Bar Sampler Box, $14.99

Clean Brain & Body Bars. IQ BARs are nutrition bars formulated with clean-label ingredients rich in compounds shown to benefit the brain and body. Each bar contains 6 brain nutrients, 12g plant protein, 3g net carbs, and <1-1g sugar. IQ BARs are keto, paleo-friendly, vegan, kosher, and free from GMOs, gluten, dairy, soy, and sugar alcohols. 7-bar Sampler - $14.99 (it looks like a gift – Sampler Box is beautiful!)

Buy on IG Bar's website here or on Amazon here.

14. J.R. Watkins Bath & Shower Collection, all products are under $14.99

Stocking stuffer alert! This luxe (yet affordable!) natural bath collection hones in on three areas of focus we can all get being right about now: AWAKEN, DETOX, and SLEEP. Treat your fave guy or gal to buys like their Bath Elixir, Cleansing Hand Elixir, Creamy Body Wash, and Aromatherapy In-Shower Mist. Once they go J.R. Watkins once, they’ll be hooked.

Buy on J.R. Watkins's website here.

15. Alaya Darjeeling Green Tea, $16

This loose-leaf green tea from Alaya comes in beautiful, biodegradable/compostable packaging. During this holiday season, the brand is gifting customers a packet of organic flower seeds with each purchase as part of their partnership with Back to the Roots, an organic gardening company.

Buy on Alaya Darjeeling's website here.

16. The Good Hippie Peppermint Lip Gloss, $16

Refreshing peppermint, nourishing shea butter, and moisturizing coconut oil comes together in this peppermint lip gloss made by The Good Hippie, a small-batch, artisan skincare and beauty line. This vegan lip gloss comes in a little glass jar that’s easy to carry with you whenever you head out the door.

Buy on The Good Hippie's website here.

17. Noize Vegan AF Pom-Pom Hat, $18

Know someone who’s loud and proud about being vegan? Then this pom-pom beanie hat is just the thing to keep their head and ears warm this winter! Available in four color combinations, the soft hat displaying “Vegan AF” around the bottom hails from Noize, a PETA-approved, cruelty-free clothing brand.

Buy on Noize's website here.

18. Green Goo Mineral Bath Salts — $19.95

Take bathtime to the next level with mineral bath salts from Green Goo, a company that uses plant-based ingredients for their all-natural body care products. There are four varieties of bath salts to pick from: eucalyptus + mint, lavender + bergamot, rose + hibiscus, and rosemary + lemon.

Buy on Green Goo's website here.

Great Gift Ideas for Under $35

19. Ethan’s Functional Shots Immune Boost Variety Pack, from $24 (subscribe and save 10%)

If your giftee is cool with honey, we love these organic apple cider vinegar shots made with spices and a tour of organic honey. This sampler pack contains 12 shots, with six original gulps and six citrus fire shots. Chin-chin!

Buy on Ethan's Functional Shots website here.

20. Travertine Spa's Eucalyptus Steam Shower Spray, $28

Game, set, match, shower. And your lucky giftee will sure savor their post-game shower with this line of shower aromatherapy products that transform your shower into a spa.The 100% pure eucalyptus oil sprays can simply be sprayed downward in a hot shower and inhaled to one’s heart content as the steam rises Buy.in Eucalyptus, Eucalyptus + Lavender, Eucalyptus + Citrus, and Eucalyptus + Cedar scents.

Buy on Travertine Spa's website here.

21. Power Packs from Goldthread Plant-Based Tonics, $30

Beauty starts from within, so let your fave guy or gal treat themself right with these potent bevvies created to support digestion, immunity, skin, and more. The Power Packs are designed with a unique key function in mind (i.e., “digestion” or “energy” and expertly crafted by founder and formulator, William Siff, a clinical herbalist, ethnobotanist, and licensed acupuncturist. We hear a tipple of vodka paired with any of the flavors on a Friday night isn’t a bad idea, either.

Buy on Goldthread Plant-Based Tonics website here.

22. Laird Superfood Hot Chocolate Bundle With Ohana Beanie

Laird Superfood's powdered mixes are supremely effective, delicious, and made with all-natural ingredients, and you can give a loved one the gift of this plant-based goodness with the brand's Hot Chocolate with Functional Mushrooms, perfect for the holiday season. Paired with the company's adorable nod to their founder's home in Hawaii, the Ohana beanie will keep them warm all winter long. Readers of The Beet can save 10% on their first purchase from Laird Superfood with the code BEET10.

Buy on Laird Superfood's website here.