12 Best Gifts for the Busy Parent, Who’s Plant-Based or Just Wants to Eat Healthy

The holidays are going to look a bit different this year due to the pandemic but you can still plan a holiday Zoom, chat on the phone or mail a card or send the perfect, thoughtful, upbeat "just-what-they-needed" gift. If there are busy parents on your list who love to eat healthy, or who are leaning into a plant-based approach (or are fully vegan), here is a list of great gift ideas, ranging from monthly subscription boxes to cruelty-free vegan makeup. And no one appreciates new ways to relax at home and engage in some much-needed "me time" more than the parent of little ones, especially this year when parents are also teacher, coach and playdate. These gifts are all available to order in time for holiday gifting, but get started because they are sure to sell out soon. Prepare to send some love and delight to all the busy parents on your list.

1. Farmer Jones Subscription Produce Box, $89.99

Busy parents (whether they're plant-based or just want to eat healthy) will love the subscription box of nutritious, fresh vegetables from Farmer Jones Farm At The Chef’s Garden. The boxes full of freshly-harvested vegetables, herbs and micro-greens that arrive on your doorstep. There are multiple boxes to choose from at a variety of price points, ranging from the introductory box up to the gourmet vegetable box all promising the best of the season.

Farmer Jones' farm is a family-run farm in Northern Ohio located along the shores of Lake Erie that supplies chefs with the freshest ingredients. Started by the Jones family more than 30 years ago, they now pride themselves in growing some of the most mineral-rich vegetables found anywhere. Their philosophy uses regenerative farming which means rotating crops to allow the soil to replenish, so they are continually making the plants healthier and even more full of rich nutrients, which all starts by taking care of the soil, meaning you eat healthier as a result. Include a personal message for the recipient when you select the gift option at checkout. Go to Farmer Jones Farm.

2. Eco-Friendly Wireless Headphones, $49.99

Music has the potential to bring happiness, especially during the holidays. Give a hard-working multi-tasking parent the gift of music and alone time, so they can tune out the world with Positive Vibration wireless Bluetooth headphones.

House of Marley's philosophy is Respect for Bob, Respect for the Earth, Respect for Each other. We say: Amen to that! House of Marley Supports Global Reforestation and Ocean Preservation, so you can feel great about giving these noise-isolating headphones. House of Marley headphones is created using FSC certified wood and recyclable aluminum and makes a unique eco-conscious holiday gift. They come in black and festive silver with 10-12 hours of playtime. Check out the full selection here.

3. Oh She Glows For Dinner Cookbook, $23.67

Next time the kids ask what’s for dinner, your receipient of this book will have the answer. Give the busy, hassled parent the new Angela Liddon cookbook, Oh She Glows For Dinner and they can choose from a variety of healthy plant-based meals to whip up in no time. Liddon’s latest cookbook is packed with over 100 vegan-friendly recipes that include go-to mains, sides, hearty soups and stews, plus salads, sauces, treats and even drinks. Liddon, a busy mother of two kids, includes gluten-free and nut-free options in the mix, and she makes sure that some recipes are specifically kid-friendly. Parents will appreciate the time and effort-saving tips that Liddon includes, plus her sage advice on how to streamline busy meal times and get things done quickly and efficiently. If you're new to the genius of Angela Liddon check out her other books: Oh She Glows Everyday and The Oh She Glows Cookbook.

4. Cruelty-Free On the Go Makeup By trèStiQue, The Essential 8 , $178

Just because there are no office holiday parties this year doesn’t mean we can’t look beautiful on zoom, or feel cute and stylish for quick trips to Trader Joes, Target or even a date night at home. Created by a busy mom who needed to streamline her life, this collection is for the mom who loves makeup, but not all the fuss of an overwhelming routine. This chic 5-minute beauty routine by trèStiQue fits in the palm of their hand, and contains exactly what you need to reach for to touch up and go. The female-led brand is cruelty-free in addition to being certified vegan by PETA. You can customize your gift set to perfectly suit the recipient’s makeup needs, such as the essential mix, where you select the bag and 4 to 10 makeup products that come packaged with slender tools for clean application. The adorable round travel friendly cases are from one recycled plastic bottle so feel good about giving these! Check out the website for gifts starting at less than $50.

5. The Vejo Blender with 30 Pods Flavor Sampler, 185

Give the gift of health to a busy parent with the Vejo Blender with easy blending pods. Made from stainless steel construction the super-sleek blender takes just 30 seconds to blend and is ideal for staying healthy on the go. Their Perfect Gift bundle comes in neon pink or black and an assorted pack of 30 pods, their assorted flavor sampler. The blender is sturdy and lightweight and there is an app to keep track of your nutrient intake, as well as learn about ingredients and set yourself helpful reminders to hydrate. There is also a subscription option that will deliver regular pod packs including clean greens, matcha latte with oat milk and immunity fuel, so your gift of health can keep on giving, long after the holidays. Check out the Vejo Blender website for all your options, and buy one for yourself since they are have a "one for me, one for you" special, of 2 blenders and 2 30-pod sampler packs for $300.

6. The Holiday Bundle of Treats from Cake Beauty, $18

Busy parents can enjoy their vegan cake and now apply it too. The Bod Squad body lotion gift set from Cake Beauty smells good enough to eat and is perfect for winter when we all need a little extra help for dry skin. This pack of four delectable lotions contains shea butter, coconut oil and aloe vera. Other gift sets include Dream Cream hand creams with six fun flavors or their Ultra Nourishing hand Cream collection.

Or select individual products for hair, body or skin. This family-owned business began in Heather Reier’s kitchen in Ontario (which happens to be this writer's home town) and has grown into a beauty fan favorite. Cake Beauty products are vegan and cruelty-free, so it’s a win across the board. Shop for Cake Beauty's Holiday Bundle for $18 in Canada at Shoppers Drug Mart and in the USA at Rite Aid or Walgreens or order online.

7. Vegan Pizzas from Three Girls Vegan Creamery

What better way to show love and support to a busy parent than with prepared foods that you just need to heat up? Three Girls Vegan Creamery prepares Italian comfort food and epic pizzas made with their own artisan vegan cheeses and plant-based meats. Order online to send items as a gift with overnight delivery and choose from mouth-watering pizzas such as Roasted Butternut Squash, Meatball with Roasted Peppers and Ricotta or gluten-free Neapolitan. Other items include calzones, lasagne, mac and cheese, Eggplant Parmesan and several decadent desserts like donuts or pretty-in-pink raspberry pop tarts. If you happen to live in Guilford, Connecticut, they offer curb-side pick up so you can try their feasts for yourself. Head on over and say "Hi" from The Beet. We've covered their story and we love them.

8. Lululemon Gym Bag, in Pink or Black, $118

@lululemon

We assume that at some point in 2021 getting to the gym will feel safe again. For that moment, there is the perfect gym back to haul everything you need and not have to "think about it" in advance. Just grab and go.This Pink Canvas Barrel Gym Bag keeps all their gear nicely organized so you can head out the door fast. Lululemon's bag is leather free and made out of nylon and polyester. Interior pockets keep sweaty gear separate and there is room for running shoes, water, and a front zippered pocket for a phone. If gyms are currently closed or restricted due to do the virus, this bag is also perfect for a boot camp workout in the park or to take to a your local outdoor track for a run workout. It comes in pink and black so get one for the guy on your list too.

9. Essential Oil Nebulizing Diffuser from Organic Aromas

Give a tired parent the gift of relaxation at home, and turn any room into a spa with this unique raindrop diffuser by Organic Aromas. The low energy diffuser is plastic free and does not require heat or water to work its nebulizing magic. It uses little essential oil to saturate the air and is handmade with a wooden base and custom blown glass. It features LED mood lighting to help turn any space into a spa-like setting. Complete the gift with certified organic essential oils such as peppermint, eucalyptus or grapefruit. Then invite yourself over for mask night.

10. Spade To Fork Organic Home Garden, $29.97

The Organic Home Garden kit from Spade to Fork is the gift that keeps on giving. Nothing beats fresh herbs added to a favorite vegan meal. Not to mention it brings your kitchen to life with fresh herbs and plants, grown right on the counter. But the best part is the potential it has to teach kids how to grow their own food. And how often can you give a gift of healthy living for less than $30? This family-run business based in rural Oregon began out of a love for teaching their own three children the value of growing food. The kit is USDA certified organic and contains non-GMO seeds that include cilantro, parsley, sage, thyme and basil and comes with a 26-page growing guide and plotting soil discs. Buy one for them (it can come the next day with Amazon Prime) and another for your own kitchen counter. Then compare notes as your gardens grow!

11. Ninja Foodi 2-Basket Air Fryer

The only thing better than an air fryer is an air fryer with two independent baskets to save time in the kitchen. That’s right, the Ninja Foodi 2-Basket Air Fryer will have busy parents rejoicing when they can make tofu nuggets on one side and mixed crispy air-fried veggies on the other. Air fryers can cook pretty much anything you would normally fry in oil with the use of a fan pushing heated air around the food. So it's much healthier for the whole family! In addition to air frying, this powerful Ninja will also broil, roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate all the plant-based goodies for a healthy family meal. For $179 you'll be tempted to buy one for yourself. And then buy them the Ninja Foodi Cookook to go with it for another $28. What price health

12. Vegetable Spiralizer for Veggie Noodles, $59.99

For families that love veggies (that’s every family, right?) give the gift of endless veggie noodles. The OXO Good Grip Tabletop Spiralizer from Bed Bath & Beyond lets them turn a squash into a meal with the crank of a handle. Get the kids involved as they instantly create noodles and perfect spirals for salads, pastas, stews and garnishes, all made entirely out of veggies! They will love creating the endless elegant zucchini curls and ribbon cuts of carrots and more, for the prettiest meals in town. Just change the blades to keep things interesting–you can even make veggie Fettuccine for supper. Best part? Kids love to eat what they cook, so when you put them to work creating oodles of noodles they will definitely want to eat their veggies tonight.

13. Laird Superfood Coffee Lovers Bundle, $51.85

Who needs coffee more than a busy parent? No one, we'd argue. So they will absolutely love this Coffee-Lovers' Bundle of products from Laird Superfood. Created by big-wave surfer Laird Hamilton to help him concentrate and stay focused for hours (on the water, but you can apply that same sharpness to whatever it is in your life that needs your undivided attention), Laird Superfood provides clean, functional highest-quality ingredients to your morning ritual.

This delicious bundle features their best-selling coffee products to help elevate any coffee connoisseur’s daily routine. The bundle includes: Original Superfood Creamer, Original Instafuel, and their Medium Roast Ground Coffee, the perfect gift for anyone! Help elevate their morning coffee routine. Go to Laird Superfood to shop now. First-time buyers can save 10 percent off at checkout with the code BEET10.

Sponsored, in partnership with Laird Superfood.