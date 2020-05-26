“This is the smoothie that I drink every single day, and I have probably for eight years, nine years, I don’t even know,” Reese Witherspoon revealed on her IG today. It has lots of vegetables in it. I have it for breakfast and I'm not hungry till 1 p.m." The star of Big Little Lies, 44, said her friend Kerri Washington originally introduced it to her after Reese complimented Washington on her glowing skin at an awards show. The original recipe came from Kimberly Snyder's Glowing Green Smoothie (GGS) but as Reese points out you can add any greens to it you like, and with some lemon and apple slices to sweeten it up, "It tastes so good!"

Add any plant-based liquid you like: Coconut Water or Plant-Based Milk and any protein like almond butter which she chooses.

We love the glimpse into Witherspoon's kitchen, the traditional wallpaper and her work station loaded up with veggies and fruit, and one gorgeous Vitamix, the flaxseed, coconut water, almond butter and spinach, kale, banana, and in the smoothie, and all nature of greens. As Reese says: “It has a lot of vegetables in it.”

At The Beet we supply you with a Smoothie of the Day, every day for 12 days, if you sign up for your free newsletter here. One of those smoothies is Kimberly Snyder's GGS which of course now you can call Kerri Washington's smoothie or Reese Witherspoon's smoothie, or simply your new favorite smoothie.

