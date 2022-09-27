This October, Paramore's long-awaited return to the stage kicks off in Bakersfield, California, but this tour ushers in more than just a new album release. The rock band announced that it has partnered with vegan charity Support + Feed to donate a portion of ticket sales to help address food insecurity and the climate crisis. The American rock band has pledged an undisclosed percentage of ticket sales from three shows in Los Angeles and New York City.

Support + Feed, founded by singer Billie Eilish’s mom Maggie Baird, works to help tackle food-related climate and social issues with plant-based alternatives. The money donated from the concerts will help the organization provide disenfranchised Americans nationwide with access to healthy nutrition while promoting vegan and sustainable businesses.

This week, Paramore announced a third concert date in New York City where the band will partner with Support + Feed on November 13th at the Beacon Theater. The Los Angeles shows are scheduled for October 20 and 27 at The Wiltern and The Belasco, respectively.

Is Hayley Williams Vegan?

Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams has previously teamed up with Support + Feed to bake vegan chocolate chip cookies for the charity, sharing Support + Feed's mission to her 2.7 million Instagram followers last year. The singer also joined Baird for an Instagram Live talk show to discuss how plant-based eating is healthy for the planet and body.

Despite her plant-based activism, Williams claims that she is not vegan nor is she vegetarian. However, the rock star consistently advocates for plant-based living, diets, and brands. Williams also owns a vegan, cruelty-free haircare and dye brand Good Dye Young.

“It’s such a journey that I’ve gone up and down with,” Williams said at the time. “Now I’m 32 and in Nashville, there’s more vegan awareness [and] more plant-based restaurants in town … there’s a lot of education that I’ve been able to acquire, and [I'm] learning about how it affects our economy alone and how sustainable it is to eat without eating meat. [But] I’m still learning about it.”

Billie Eilish's Sustainable World Tour

Before Paramore announced their sustainable concert series, Billie Eilish kicked off her first world tour in three years with the help of Support + Feed and Wicked Kitchen. The Happier Than Ever tour featured a plant-based campaign called "The Pledge," asking fans to try eating one plant-based meal a day for 30 days. Support + Feed and environmental non-profit Reverb also hosted an eco-village that features local non-profits supporting sustainable, social, and plant-based action.

The Happier Than Ever tour aimed to promote how eating healthy can save the planet and curb rising levels of food insecurity worldwide. Fans who purchased the Charity Platinum tickets also helped the community. Eilish’s team announced that 100 percent of the net proceeds from the charity tickets will be directed to Support + Feed.

Other Celebrities Join the Plant-Based Movement

Phoebe Bridgers first hinted at her vegetarian diet on Twitter two years ago, but since, the Grammy Award-winner has remained silent on the issues. This August, the star teamed up with Los Angeles-based chain HomeState to debut a limited-time vegan taco to raise money for charity. Named after her beloved pug Maxine, the taco will be available until November 22 and $1.25 of all purchases will be donated to CASA/LA – a community-based organization dedicated to helping families and children facing issues related to child welfare and the juvenile justice system.

Several other singers and celebrities are using their platforms to promote healthier and more sustainable foods. Even Harry Styles refused a chicken nugget thrown onto the stage at Madison Square Garden, exclaiming "I don't eat meat!"

