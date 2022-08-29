Here’s Where You Can Try Phoebe Bridgers’ Favorite Vegan Taco
Phoebe Bridgers admitted to being vegetarian two years ago on Twitter, but since, the Grammy Award-winning rock musician has not discussed her diet much. Now, Bridgers is bringing plant-based eating back into the spotlight. This month, Bridgers teamed up with Los Angeles-based eatery HomeState to debut a limited-time vegan taco to raise money for charity.
Bridgers named the vegan taco after her beloved pug, Maxine. HomeState's "The Maxine" features a corn tortilla packed with avocado, shitake mushrooms, carmelized onions, crispy corn strips, and black beans. Through November 22, customers can find the new vegan menu item at all five HomeState locations, including Pasadena, Highland Park, Hollywood, Playa Vista, and Sherman Oaks.
“HomeState is one of my favorite local restaurants,” Bridgers said in a statement. “Maxine and I should probably be cut off from their breakfast tacos by now.”
Bridgers joined HomeState's Band Taco Program to help fundraise for CASA/LA – the community-based organization dedicated to helping families and children facing issues related to child welfare and the juvenile justice system. The restaurant will donate $1.25 from every taco purchased to the organization.
Tacos for Charity
Music Icons Supporting Plant-Based Programs
“We’re so grateful to expand our services and provide resources to community leaders across the country. There are so many great people already doing incredible work to help their neighborhood and we just want to be part of the solution and their support system,” Support + Feed Founder and Eilish's mother Maggie Baird said. “It takes everyone working together to solve the climate crisis. The power of the collective and unifying our efforts is what’s going to really create change.”
Eilish and Bridgers are among the younger generation of musicians working to promote plant-based eating and social welfare programs. However, celebrities and musicians including Rihanna, Beyonce, Leonardo DiCaprio, and more have also participated in sustainable activism and investments.
