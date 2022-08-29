Here’s Where You Can Try Phoebe Bridgers’ Favorite Vegan Taco

Phoebe Bridgers admitted to being vegetarian two years ago on Twitter, but since, the Grammy Award-winning rock musician has not discussed her diet much. Now, Bridgers is bringing plant-based eating back into the spotlight. This month, Bridgers teamed up with Los Angeles-based eatery HomeState to debut a limited-time vegan taco to raise money for charity.

Bridgers named the vegan taco after her beloved pug, Maxine. HomeState's "The Maxine" features a corn tortilla packed with avocado, shitake mushrooms, carmelized onions, crispy corn strips, and black beans. Through November 22, customers can find the new vegan menu item at all five HomeState locations, including Pasadena, Highland Park, Hollywood, Playa Vista, and Sherman Oaks.

“HomeState is one of my favorite local restaurants,” Bridgers said in a statement. “Maxine and I should probably be cut off from their breakfast tacos by now.”

Bridgers joined HomeState's Band Taco Program to help fundraise for CASA/LA – the community-based organization dedicated to helping families and children facing issues related to child welfare and the juvenile justice system. The restaurant will donate $1.25 from every taco purchased to the organization.

Tacos for Charity

CASA helps protect children and youth experiencing structural inequality, poverty, and racial discrimination in Los Angeles. The organization's volunteers work in foster care facilities to provide equitable access to support and resources in education, legal help, healthcare, and housing.

Since 2015, HomeState's Band Taco Program has helped promote the charitable organization in Los Angeles with the help of famous musicians. Bridgers joins an impressive list of previous sponsors including Spoon, The Marias, Vampire Weekend, and Questlove. The restaurant program has raised more than $250,000 for local charities.

Before Bridgers, Los Angeles-based band Chicano Batman launched a vegan taco with HomeState. The psychedelic-soul-funk band's taco contained soyrizo, guacamole, salsa verde, and potatoes on a corn tortilla. The sales from the Chicano Batman taco benefitted undocumented workers who lost work during COVID-19 with the help of No Us Without You , and low-income families living in the Watts Housing Projects through the Watts Empowerment Center

Music Icons Supporting Plant-Based Programs

Bridgers' partnership with HomeStates marks the singer's first time promoting sustainable, plant-based change, but other major icons have paved the way to make a vegan change. Over recent years, Billie Eilish has elevated the expectations for celebrity activism. Named PETA's Person of the Year 2021 , Eilish works closely with several brands including Nike and Wicked Kitchen to facilitate a more sustainable future.

This year, Eilish's Happier Than Ever tour emphasized the importance of being environmentally conscious, eating plant-based, and protecting the planet. Joined by Support + Feed, Reverb, and Wicked Kitchen, Eilish encouraged her fans to take "The Pledge" – a promise to eat at least one plant-based for 30 days. The tour also hosted spotlights for at least four local community organizations and non-profits at every stop on the tour.

“We’re so grateful to expand our services and provide resources to community leaders across the country. There are so many great people already doing incredible work to help their neighborhood and we just want to be part of the solution and their support system,” Support + Feed Founder and Eilish's mother Maggie Baird said. “It takes everyone working together to solve the climate crisis. The power of the collective and unifying our efforts is what’s going to really create change.”

Eilish and Bridgers are among the younger generation of musicians working to promote plant-based eating and social welfare programs. However, celebrities and musicians including Rihanna, Beyonce, Leonardo DiCaprio, and more have also participated in sustainable activism and investments.

