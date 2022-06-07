Celebrities keep the public "in the know." With their hit singles, movies, and the gossip they create, America's superstars inform the public about what is in vogue in fashion, music, and now more than ever, food. In recent years, major celebrities have positioned their investments in the growing vegan food industry, promoting healthy and sustainable eating to their wide fanbases. Athletes, musicians, actors, and media moguls have fueled the plant-based market with substantial investments, promotions, and even some advertisements. The vegan lifestyle is officially "in."

Star-studded investments have helped propel the vegan industry to unprecedented heights. Last August, Bloomberg Intelligence revealed that the plant-based market is expected to exceed $162 billion by 2030, growing 451 percent from its 2020 market value. With the help of celebrity investments, the vegan market is expected to expand as consumers more widely accept plant-based living. While the money certainly helps, the celebrity investments' real impact is leading by example.

While some celebs involved in the vegan market truly are vegan, most of them do not follow a plant-based diet. So, why do they support plant-based brands? Leonardo DiCaprio – who is not vegan – supports several plant-based brands to bring attention to the importance of sustainability when it comes to the climate crisis. Recently, the Oscar Award-winning actor starred in the climate change commentary comedy-drama Don't Look Up. Others star investors including tennis legends and sisters Venus and Serena Williams show that plant-based foods don't jeopardize your athletic abilities.

The celebrity investment market ranges from major companies including Impossible Foods and JUST Egg to smaller startups such as Partake Foods and La Vie. In true celebrity fashion, these 20 icons are leading by example, showing fans everywhere why plant-based living is trending.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Beyonce

Queen B consistently uses her platform and money to promote both Black-owned businesses and vegan brands. Her BeyGOOD Initiative partners with the NAACP to help vegan company Herban Eats and the Memphis vegan eatery, The Pink Bakery.

Getty Images

Chris Paul

The NBA player has worked closely with the brand to bring nutritious drinks to underserved communities over the US.

Getty Images

Drake

Drake joined up with D1 Capital Partners to help vegan chicken company Daring Foods secure $40 million during its last investment round.

Getty Images for RH

Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi

Celebrity couple Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi became one of the first major investors in the major alternative dairy company Miyoko's Creamery in 2019. Since then, the brand's founder Miyoko Schinner has fought meat and dairy giants to allow vegan products to use words like "butter" and "milk" on their labels.

Getty Images

Jake Gyllenhaal

Oscar-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal is one of the latest celebrity investors in Eat Just – the California-based food tech company responsible for JUST Egg and GOOD Meat. Gyllenhaal participated in the brand's most recent "Really Good Eggs" parody advertisement.

Getty Images

Jay-Z

Media mogul turned vegan giant Jay-Z invests in big plant-based brands including Impossible Foods and Oatly, but also branches out to smaller food brands such as Simulate (responsible for NUGGs) and Partake Foods. He also invests in the salad chain Sweetgreen.

Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio

Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio is one of Hollywood's most vocal environmental activists. DiCaprio keeps to his sustainable promises when it comes to vegan investments, supporting brands including Beyond Meat, plant-based dairy company Califia Farms, and vegan snack brand Hippeas.

Getty Images

Mark Cuban

Shark Tank's Mark Cuban helps propel several plant-based businesses with significant investments. During his time on the show, Cuban has invested in Mrs. Goldfarb's Unreal Deli, Pan's Mushroom Jerky, Everything Legendary, Delighted By Desserts, Veggie Mama, and others. The Shark Tank judge is one of the biggest proponents of rising vegan food brands.

Getty Images for Audi

Natalie Portman

Thor: Love and Thunder star Natalie Portman joins Jay-Z in investing in Oatly. Portman also invests in vegan bacon company La Vie – set to partner with Burger King France – and vegan meat company Tender Foods.

Getty Images

Oprah

Along with Jay-Z and Natalie Portman, Oprah helped Oatly secure its $200 million investment package in 2020. The investment package happened nearly a year before the company went public in May 2021.

Getty Images for FIJI Water

Paris Hilton

Known as the original influencer, Paris Hilton remains ahead of the curve. In 2020, Hilton invested in Gathered Foods – the parent company of vegan seafood brand Good Catch. Founded by Chad and Derek Sarno, Good Catch has become one of the most prominent vegan seafood companies on the market.

Getty Images

Post Malone

Through his venture capital company Electric Feel Ventures, Post Malone helped secure a $2.3 million funding round for Actual Veggies – a plant-based burger company that distinguishes its patties with its natural ingredients.

Getty Images for BET

Rihanna

Though Rihanna primarily invests in sustainable fashion and beauty, the Grammy Award winner also supports Partake Foods along with Jay-Z. Rihanna helped the WOC-owned cookie company secure $4.8 million dollars at the beginning of 2021.

Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr.

Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. is bringing his iconic Marvel character to life with his vegan philanthropy. The actor has invested in vegan bacon company MyForest Foods (previously AtLast Foods) and more recently, the new food tech company Motif Foodworks – known for its advanced food technology APPEXTEX. He also invests in the eco-friendly brand Nobell Foods, which is responsible for replicating dairy proteins.

Getty Images

Travis Barker

From Blink-182 to the Kardashians, Travis Barker recently returned to the mainstream. The famous drummer is an investor in the acclaimed vegan restaurant Crossroads Kitchen. The vegan restaurant can be found in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and soon, Calabasas.

Getty Images

Serena Williams

With Jake Gyllenhaal, Tennis Champion Serena Williams joined JUST Egg's recent "Really Good Eggs" campaign. Before this, the world-renowned athlete helped vegan frozen food company Daily Harvest secure $43 million.

Alberto E. Rodriguez

Woody Harrelson & Owen Wilson

Woody Harrelson has been vegan for nearly 30 years, and his investment portfolio reflects that. Recently, the True Detective actor invested in vegan meat brand Abbot's Butcher with his long-time friend Owen Wilson. Harrelson also invested in Gathered Food with Paris Hilton in 2020.

Getty Images

Venus Williams

The athlete also joined the company as an ambassador to help promote the benefits of a plant-based diet and dispel myths about lack of nutrition, especially for athletes.

For more plant-based happenings, visit The Beet's News articles.