Serena Williams and Jake Gyllenhaal Want You to Try JUST Egg

Tennis world champion Serena Williams and Oscar-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal are collaborating with Eat Just's JUST Egg to showcase the benefits of plant-based protein. The two major celebrities will join Eat Just’s newest ad campaign that riffs on the healthy lifestyles of celebrities. The ads will juxtapose the absurd lengths that celebrities take to maintain their health and remain fit with the ease and convenience of JUST Egg.

The “Really Good Eggs” campaign intends to emphasize how introducing a healthier diet can be as easy as replacing a single food item with a more sustainable alternative. Actor JB Smoove will also reprise his role as JUST Egg’s narrator during the new ad campaign. The ads will parody classic depictions of celebrity health tactics with nutritionists, diets, and personal trainers, showing that everyone can eat healthily with JUST Egg’s plant-based egg alternative.

“I’m excited to be partnering with JUST Egg,” Gyllenhaal said. “I’m eating more plant-based for my health, and JUST Egg makes it easy and delicious. I also recognize the impact our food system has on our planet, so JUST Egg’s mission is important to me. And, honestly, who can turn down being narrated by JB Smoove?”

Williams’s ad feature will show her at home in her kitchen with a team of “experts” watching her every move and helping her make every decision. The team even helps her plate a JUST Egg breakfast sandwich. Gyllenhaal’s feature pokes fun at trendy diets, showing the action movie star cooking JUST Egg after finishing a celebrity-exclusive workout routine. The ads will premiere on television in Los Angeles, New York City, and Chicago

“I’ll let you in on a secret: I don’t actually have a scientist in my kitchen. It’s not that exciting in there. But I do have JUST Egg,” Williams said. “I eat to live, so JUST Egg helps me feel and perform better. But it’s also delicious – I don’t think my family can even taste the difference between JUST Egg and chicken eggs. I’m also all-in on the mission: how can we make healthy, sustainable options accessible to everyone? JUST Egg is making a real difference, and I’m proud to partner with them and be a shareholder in the company.”

The ad campaign also showcases the major health benefits JUST Egg provides consumers. The collaborative advertisement effort highlights the company’s cholesterol-free egg alternative which contains 69 percent less saturated fat than traditional chicken eggs, and are packed with 5 to 7 grams of plant-based protein per serving. Billboards will also go up in these major markets, delivering short, humorous lines in a large font such as “Eat it for your heart. Or the deliciousness. We don’t care.”

Beyond its nutritional benefits, the plant-based egg replacer is far more sustainable. The company revealed that the company has sold the equivalent of 250 million eggs, saving the equivalent of 9.1 billion gallons of water, freeing 13,446 acres of land, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 43.6 million kilograms. Now, consumers can find JUST Egg products at approximately 44,000 retail locations.

JUST Egg Announces New Crepes Partnership

Eat Just is also teaming up with the popular brand Crepini – famous for its popular keto Egg Wraps – to launch its first ever plant-based Eggless Wraps at Sprout's supermarkets. On June 1, Crepini will begin distributing the innovative product, providing shoppers with its eggless crepe. The collaboration will allow consumers to purchase a carb-free version of the brand’s signature product. The new Eggpless Wraps are full vegan and carb-, dairy-, and gluten-free.

“Since our inception here at Crepini, we’ve been looking for ways to disrupt the carb-free category with keto-friendly options that aren’t only easy to eat anywhere but are delicious and versatile for every meal,” Crepini founder Paula Rimer said in a statement. “Today, with the launch of our first Eggless Wrap, we’ve innovated a way to make eating well easy for people of all different dietary preferences, from gluten-free to keto to vegan.”

The companies claim that the new plant-based recipe does not sacrifice flavor, texture, or usability, replicating the brand’s original product without any animal ingredients. The new plant-based alternative also contains a high protein value and can be prepared the same way as the original product. The new product also provides customers with a far more sustainable choice. JUST Egg’s plant-based egg placer requires 83 percent less land, wastes 98 percent less water, and generates 93 percent fewer carbon emissions than traditional chicken eggs.

JUST Egg is Delivering Sustainable Breakfast

This May, Caribou Coffee rolled out a limited-time JUST Egg Roasted Tomato & Pesto Flatbread, marking Eat Just’s biggest foodservice partnership to date. The specialty plant-based sandwich launched on May 5, becoming available at approximately 400 coffeehouses around the United States. Before this partnership, the company tested another plant-based sandwich at Peet’s Coffee last March. As the company continues to gain attention, it is branching out to more foodservice providers, delivering fully sustainable breakfasts to early birds nationwide.

For more plant-based happenings, visit The Beet's News articles.