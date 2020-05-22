Paris Hilton is one of the many celebrities to invest in a vegan start-up company, and we think "that's hot." as Paris Hilton would say. Hilton joined a group of other notable names on the roster of new investors in the parent company of Good Catch, a plant-based seafood brand, best known for its vegan tuna, which The Beet had a chance to taste at last summer's Plant-Based Expo. We can tell you: It is delicious.

Joining the famous hotel heiress and one-time reality TV star in betting on Good Catch include investors Woody Harrelson, Shailene Woodley, and Lance Bass. "The company previously raised $36.8 million in a Series B financing round, and with the additional influx of funds is looking to expand its international distribution and product line," according to Totally Vegan Buzz.

Paris Hilton has her own cooking show, but is she vegan?

So with this new venture, it begs the question: Is Paris Hilton Vegan?

The answer is no, not yet anyway. She recently launched a YouTube series called Cooking with Paris and the icons are little dancing fruits and vegetables. But don't be fooled by several sources that say she's vegetarian or plant-based: Hilton was spotted making lasagna with meat and an entire bowl of cheese.

However, we applaud the House of Wax star for having any association with veganism and investing in a plant-based startup. And just maybe tasting Good Catch's crab cakes will spur her to become vegan. Or it could be that she makes the leapafter eating Good Catch's plant-based tuna made with chickpeas, lentils, and algae oil, which gives a seafood flavor and is high in Omega-3. (For tuna lovers, this stuff is incredible.) Good Catch also has plans to introduce a line of frozen meals and other delicious seafood products that include plant-based crab cakes, plant-based Thai fish cakes, and plant-based fish burgers.

Other Investors Are Also Excited About Good Catch

"I’m excited to work with a food brand like Good Catch that leads with taste and aligns with my personal beliefs of making a difference for the animals and our planet," says Woody Harrelson, devout vegan of 30 years.

Shailene Woodley adds, “As an advocate for conservation, our planet, and its oceans, I work with organizations around the world to help combat climate change and protect our oceans from pollution. That’s why aligning with Good Catch feels like a natural extension of my continued work. They are a like-minded brand that is doing their part to have a positive impact on our oceans and our planet, all while creating delicious plant-based seafood alternatives. I’m excited to see what innovative products they come up with next.”

You Can Buy Your Good Catch Here

Recently Good Catch announced a distribution deal with Bumble Bee and a round of financing that topped $32 million, and the company stands t change the seascape for vegan fish alternatives. Meanwhile the public is moving away from tuna since it carries a heavy mercury load, and consumer awareness has made consumers avoid tuna since the fishing methods are threatening other species like dolphins and whales that get caught in the nets.

Good Catch only sells vegan Fish-Free Tuna as of right now, available in different flavors, the Mediterranean, Naked in Water, and Oil & Herbs. The tuna is only 90 calories per pouch and has 14 grams of plant-based protein. They sell products in over 4,500 retail outlets in the US and UK. Find them on Amazon, Target, and Thrive Market and make delicious vegan recipes like a tuna sandwich, salad nicoise, or tuna fish patties. Click here to make your purchase.