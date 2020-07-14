Oatly's creamy, delicious plant milk quickly became a staple in every US household, so it's no surprise that Hollywood A-listers Oprah, Natalie Portman and Jay-Z have invested $200 million into the popular Swedish vegan food brand.

Oatly sold a $200 million stake to Oprah Winfrey, Natalie Portman, former CEO of Starbucks Corporate Howard Schultz and Roc Nation, an entertainment company founded by Jay-Z. The Blackstone Group, a private-equity firm, led this star-studded investment.

Oatly is currently valued at a whopping $2 billion, and prior to this investment, the company has been backed by European and Chinese investors. "We have Asian owners and European owners and wanted to bring US owners into the company, too," Oatly's CEO Toni Petersson explained to The Wall Street Journal. This celebrity lineup is a great start to bringing US investors into Oatly's business.

Oatly is on track to go public over the next 12 to 18 months, The Journal reported. This successful fundraising round will allow Oatly to extend its supply network further into Europe, the US and China. According to The Journal, Oatly is working on expanding products such as vegan yogurt,crème fraîche, and ice cream to more locations globally.

The Swedish oat milk brand was founded by two brothers, Rickard and Björn Öste who reinvested in the company themselves. The Öste brothers founded the dairy alternative brand in 1990 but products only became available in the US about four years ago. Oatly sales doubled in 2019 from $100 to $200 million.

Oat milk makes it easier to ditch the real thing from your diet

Plant-based milk, specifically oat milk, continues to increase in popularity. Oat milk sales rose 686 percent over the past year. Oatly is one of the closest tasting plant milk to rival the real thing and makes it easier to ditch milk from your diet. When The Beet taste-tested the Original Oatly in our dairy-free milk taste test, it was voted the top pick for its creamy, smooth texture that is great in coffee or cereal.

Oat milk is full of protein and has a low impact on the environment, and Oatly is known as one of the most environmentally-conscious companies:"Since we re-launched our brand in 2013, our focus has been to positively impact society by enabling people to change their lives with better, more environmentally responsible food choices, and in so doing, re-shape the food system to better contribute to the future of the planet," Petersson said in a statement.

Oatly is hoping to reshape the food system and inspire others in the industry to follow its sustainable lead. In recent months, the company has made significant changes to its business model to help fight climate change, such as introducing electric trucks in order to cut down on its CO2 emissions.

Oprah Betting Big on Plant-Based

Oprah sat down with Suzy Cameron Amis last Fall to discuss the powerful impact one plant-based meal a day had on the environment. According to Cameron Amis, “It saves 200,000 gallons of water, and is the equivalent of driving across the country from New York to LA." This encouraged Oprah to not only eat more plant-based meals but also switch to a vegetarian diet.

Oprah's interest in helping the environment aligns with the recent investment in Oatly. As stars continue to bet on the plant-based industry, more people will become aware of the positive impact plant-based foods have on our health, the environment and animals.