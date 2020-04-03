Just when we thought we couldn't love Leonardo DiCaprio more, he proves us wrong. The actor has been an outspoken environmental activist for years. And now, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, he's stepped up to help those in need, raising over $12 million dollars on a GoFundMe Page, called: America's Food Fund. The charity brings together private and nonprofit partners including DiCaprio, philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs, Apple, and the Ford Foundation, to support access to food for the most vulnerable populations in the face of the global health crisis.

America's Food Fund Is Launched to Help Those Most in Need During the Crisis

DiCaprio partnered with philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Steve Jobs, to launch America's Food Fund, as a charity that gives urgent help to communities in America that need it most. DiCaprio says America's Food Fund is "designed to help our most vulnerable, including children who rely on school lunch programs, low-income families, the elderly, and individuals facing job disruptions."

A statement on the website reads:

"In neighborhoods and communities around the country, hunger is an issue that people, including families and children, face every day. Our most vulnerable populations — children who are out of school and rely on school lunch programs, low-income families, the elderly, and individuals facing job disruptions — face great barriers to receiving safe and consistent access to meals."

Together they raised nearly $13 million and the donations continue to pour in. With over 1,100 donors in one day, people are donating money to the GoFundMe page every minute. The fund will support organizations like Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger-relief organization, helping to feed more than 40 million Americas each year through food banks, and World Central Kitchen, an organization that provides food and resources to those in need around the world. In times of the hardship, DiCaprio says, " I thank them for their tireless work on the frontlines, they deserve all of our support."

DiCaprio posted on Instagram, telling his followers that he is wholly committed to helping the community and wants others to join him. In the post, he mentions that "100% of donations will go to @FeedingAmerica and @WCKitchen.

We know that asking for monetary donations is challenging for many people right now, but if you are able, please join me in donating at: GoFundMe.com/AmericasFoodFund."

In addition to this kind fundraising effort on GoFundMe, Oprah Winfrey announced that she is donating $10 million to help coronavirus relief, including $1 million of it to America's Food Fund. In a video announcing her donation, she mentions that if you're at home looking for places to donate and want to make sure your money goes to a trusted charity, she says America's Food Fund is, "the central place to go if you really want to do something."

We are celebrating these communities all around the world who are stepping up to help flatten the curve and those with bigger voices like DiCaprio and Winfrey, who make a large impact to help others in need.

The Beet donated, and we feel good about joining the roster. No pressure, just saying it feels really good to give.