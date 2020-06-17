One of the leaders in the plant-based meat space, Beyond Meat—publicly traded under BYND—is making its meatless burgers more accessible, and more affordable by offering a new value pack that brings the price of a patty to $1.60, making it competitive with regular meat.

The company announced a limited-edition, low price-point burger 10-pack, called Cookout Classic, that will be available at most Walmart and Target stores nationwide (and other select retailers) in the US starting this Monday, June 22, 2020. You can find the Cookout Classic pack in the frozen meat aisle.

The new retail price rivals its animal meat competition. The suggested retail price of Beyond’s 10-pack is $15.99 (or $1.60 per patty). Compare this to Target brand’s Good & Gathered 6-pack of grass-fed beef patties which retails for $10.99 (or $1.83 per patty)—Beyond Meat’s 10-pack is a deal. There is a catch though: The Cookout Classic packs will only be available through mid-August or until supplies last. The offering is “intended to narrow the price gap between plant-based meat and animal protein, making delicious, nutritious and sustainable plant-based meat more accessible to more people,” the company said in a press release.

Beyond Meat's Cookout Classic Value Pack is Here for the Grilling Season

As summer rolls in and people fire up their grills, having both an easily attainable and affordable plant-based option might sway those who would have otherwise turned to animal meat. “With growing consumer interest in plant-based protein, the Cookout Classic value pack is designed to inspire a shift to plant-based meat at barbecues and summer gatherings,” the company says. “The juicy and delicious burgers are made with simple, plant-based ingredients without GMOs, soy or gluten, and are packaged in a fully recyclable cardboard carton, aligning with Beyond Meat’s commitment to sustainability.”

Research firm SPINS reported that in the 4-week period ending May 17, 2020, Beyond Meat was the number one brand in the refrigerated plant-based meat category. A Neilson report also showed that plant-based meat purchases soared by 279.8% earlier this year, by far the highest product type to increase in the meat and meat-alternative category.

“This forward-looking pricing represents an important milestone along our journey to make Beyond Meat more accessible to all consumers,” says Ethan Brown, Founder and CEO, Beyond Meat. Part of the company’s journey will also include a new direct-to-consumer website later this summer. This comes on the heels of Impossible Foods, one of Beyond’s top competitors, launching their direct-to-consumer store earlier this month.

For some plant-eating inspiration and motivation, check out Beyond Meat’s “Why Go Beyond” content series, a collection of personal stories from celebrities and company friends like Snoop Dog and more. Stories like these are a good reminder that whether you are doing Meatless Monday or go full vegan, you choices have a tremendous impact on your personal health as well as the health of the planet.