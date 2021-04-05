When she's not in the spotlight, Billie Eilish fills her free time by doing good: The superstar has been advocating for plant-based eating while also helping with her mom Maggie Baird’s charitable organization Support + Feed. On March 29th, the mother-daughter duo teamed up with fellow vegans Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara to bring vegan meals to My Friend’s Place, a non-profit dedicated to helping LGBTQ+ youth experiencing homelessness. The donation and partnership marked Support + Feed’s one-year anniversary after initially launching as a COVID-19 response effort.

The charity meals came from vegan burger restaurant Monty’s Good Burger. The fast-food restaurant has four locations around the Los Angeles and Riverside area. Baird's husband and Eilish’s father Patrick O’Connell teamed up with the three stars to raise awareness about food insecurity, which is the primary mission of Baird’s initiative.

"Giving to those in need is built into the foundation of Monty’. Partnering with S+F has allowed us to deliver plant-based meals to individuals and families in the most underserved communities,” co-founder of Monty’s Good Burger Nic Adler said.

Support + Feed stemmed from a rising need to address food insecurity as a direct consequence of COVID-19. Baird hoped to create an organization that would support vegan small businesses and restaurants while also directly addressing a growing issue of food insecurity across the country.

“It’s incredible to believe that what we started as a COVID crisis response to help people experiencing food insecurity by purchasing meals from small plant-based restaurants, has grown to be a real movement,” Baird said.

The initiative has grown to operate out of New York City, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., and Los Angeles. Support + Feed continues to catch national attention from its celebrity supporters as well as its impact on the communities that it assists.

“At a time when most people were worried about their own health and security, Maggie dreamed up and implemented a plan to get nourishing food to people who needed it most,” Mara and Phoenix released in a joint statement.

Eilish and Baird’s continued fight against food insecurity helps draw attention to the people facing severe crises while also championing the benefits of a plant-based diet. The two hope that the organization’s growth will spark the action, helping plant-based diets gain traction.

“What we imagined as a few months worth of effort became a year of full-time volunteering for so many and now, as we have seen the pact that receiving this nourishing, delicious food has had for people and also knowing that every plant-based meal we serve has a positive impact on climate change, we are more committed than ever!”