Want to stay tuned into what’s trendy? As always, your best bet is to keep up with the Kardashians. Kourtney Kardashian Barker just revealed her new vegan gummy brand Lemme, which features three supplements filled with functional ingredients. Disappointed with the offerings that were on the market, the star revealed that she hopes her new supplements will provide shoppers with a reliable plant-based option.

“After years of struggling to find the right supplements, I embarked on a journey to create science-backed products that you would legitimately look forward to taking every day,” Kardashian Barker said in a statement.

Kardashian Barker teamed up with specialists to create three specialized supplements designed to support stress reduction, energy, and concentration. Lemme uses clinically studied ingredients that promote several health benefits. The vitamins will launch on September 27 exclusively through the Lemme website. Consumers can purchase the supplements for $30 per bottle.

Lemme Chill: Made with KSM-66 Ashwagandha, this supplement helps lower cortisol levels to reduce stress. This supplement is flavored with mixed berries, passion flowers, Goji berries, and lemon berries.

Lemme Focus: Designed to improve concentration, this strawberry-flavored supplement is filled with Cognizin Citicoline, lion’s mane mushrooms, vitamin B12, and MCT oil.

Lemme Matcha: This energy-supporting supplement is filled with matcha, vitamin B-12, and the antioxidant CoQ10.

“Kourtney has spent years working with a team of top scientists and specialists to create innovative formulations leveraging clinically-researched nutrients, vitamins, and botanicals,” Dr. Thais Aliabadi, a board-certified physician specializing in women’s health and Lemme board member, said. “She prioritized ingredients that were bioavailable and filled nutritional gaps in people’s diets.”

Lemme will feature a classic pill bottle design made from 100 percent post-consumer recycled materials. Partnering with Carbonfund, Lemme aims to offset the carbon footprint of every shipment. The brand also teamed up with One Tree Planted to help reverse the damage done to rainforests worldwide.

A Vegan Power Couple

This year, Kardashian Barker married longtime vegan and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Following a plane crash in 2009, Barker adopted a plant-based diet and since then, has remained vocal about the benefits of eating vegan. Currently, Barker part-owns the popular vegan fine-dining restaurant Crossroads Kitchen with Chef Tal Ronnen. The upscale eatery is currently planning to expand to One World Resort in Las Vegas and Calabasas, where Kardashian Barker lives with her family. The drummer has also invested in Monty's Good Burger in California.

Kardashian Barker revealed that she is "95 percent" vegan, claiming that Barker is a huge source of inspiration for eating healthier. Together, the couple joined Daring Food's latest "Saucy" ad campaign, showing their love for each other and vegan chicken. Produced by fashion photographer Ellen von Unwerth, the celebrity couple posed with Daring's signature product in the intimate, raunchy photoshoot.

“From the moment our partnership with Kourtney and Travis began there was clear synergy between Daring’s mission and their personal beliefs on plant-based eating and the positive impact it has on the environment,” Daring’s Founder and CEO Ross Mackay said at the time. “I could not be more proud to partner with them for Daring’s latest campaign and am grateful for their support and genuine love of our Plant Chicken.”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Kardashian Barker's wellness empire started with Poosh, her multimedia health and wellness platform launched in 2019. The oldest Kardashian sister has even nudged her siblings to promote plant-based options. Last April, Kardashian Barker's Poosh Your Wellness Festival featured plant-based cooking classes from Kim Kardashian.

Kim is no stranger to plant-based foods either. This May, Beyond Meat announced that the superstar and entrepreneur would join its team as the first Chief Taste Officer to help highlight the benefits of plant-based meat alternatives to her 282.9 million Instagram followers. Kardashian's first act as Chief Taste Officer was to provide her favorite Beyond Meat recipes, tricks, and tips for the company's newsletter.