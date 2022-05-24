Kim Kardashian is Beyond Meat’s First-Ever Chief Taste Officer

The Kardashians have returned to Hulu and picked up right where they left off, and Kim is – to no one's surprise – still at the center of American pop culture. Between passing the baby bar, owning the red carpet at the Met Gala, and getting serious with BF Pete Davidson, Kim K somehow always finds the time to stay on top of wellness trends such as eating vegan.

Today, Beyond Meat just revealed that the reality star and law student will join the public alt-meat company as Beyond’s first-ever Chief Taste Consultant. Kardashian will help promote Beyond Meat’s extensive plant-based meat alternatives and highlight the benefits of plant-based eating to her 282.9 million IG followers.

The “Go Beyond” campaign will enlist Kardashian as the company ambassador, helping advertise the versatility of the Beyond Meat product selection. Kardashian – in true influencer fashion – will showcase her signature recipes with creative content that features all of Beyond’s plant-based meat products.

“I’ve been focusing on going more plant-based and can tell you that Beyond Meat is my absolute favorite – I love how all their products not only taste amazing but are also good for me and my family,” Kardashian said. “Plus, my kids are obsessed with my Beyond Beef taco recipe, the Beyond Burger for BBQs, and Beyond Chicken Tenders for a quick snack.

“As my fans know, my fridge and freezer are fully stocked with Beyond Meat’s products and I’m so thrilled to be featured in the campaign as its Chief Taste Consultant to inspire people to include Beyond Meat in their diets.”

Kardashian's first act as the Chief Taste Officer will be to provide her favorite Beyond Meat-related recipes, tricks, and tips for the company’s newsletter. The newsletter will offer exclusive insights from Kardashian while showcasing the sustainability of the company. On average, Beyond’s selection waste 99 percent less water, requires 93 percent less land, and reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 90 percent when compared to conventional beef production.

“I am really inspired by Beyond Meat’s mission and love that they are not only making plant-based eating delicious and accessible but are doing so in a way that benefits both people and the planet,” Kardashian said. “It’s empowering to know that the small changes I’m making for my family, like incorporating more Beyond Meat into our meals, can add up to make a big impact.”

Beyond Meat’s Celeb Ambassador Roster

Kardashian is the latest A-list celebrity to join Beyond Meat’s mission of promoting sustainable eating. Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart have worked with the plant-based pioneer over recent years, attempting to highlight the health and environmental benefits that Beyond delivers. To check out Kim Kardashian’s involvement, fans can sign up at www.BeyondMeat.com/kimk.

Snoop Dogg even help host a plant-based pop-up last September to kick off the NFL football season. The legendary rapper teamed up with NFL star Derwin James to give away more than 600 plant-based burgers and hot dogs in Los Angeles.

In 2020, Octavia Spencer helped launched the “Go Beyond” campaign in a Beyond Meat commercial. The award-winning actress highlighted that by switching to plant-based meat alternatives, consumers can directly help keep the planet healthy. Now, Kardashian will help emphasize how sustainability is more important than ever.

Beyond Meat's Fresh Strategy

In recent months, Beyond’s stock market valuation has fallen 45 percent, dragging its market value down to $4.5 billion. Currently, Beyond’s market shares are valued at approximately $22.60 – significantly down from its market high at $234.90. Despite the market decline, the plant-based company is doubling its efforts to dominate the plant-based meat industry.

Other than attracting celebrity ambassadors, Beyond Meat recently pulled two veteran Tyson employees to help bolster the company. Ex-Tyson executives Bernie Adcock and Doug Ramsey joined Beyond this December as Beyond continues to expand further into the fast-food industry, including its KFC Beyond Tenders and Panda Express Beyond The Original Orange Chicken.

